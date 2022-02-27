The best of Premio Lo Nuestro’s magenta carpet

Getty Images Clarissa Molina in Premio Lo Nuestro 2022

The thirty-fourth edition of Premio Lo Nuestro brought together a shower of stars that gathered on the magenta carpet of the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, wasting talent and style.





The artists walked the carpet in their best outfits to celebrate the longest running awards honoring Latin music. For their part, the celebrities were present with their best looks in order to steal all the attention before the cameras.

Pauline Rubio

The honoree of the night with the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement, Paulina Rubio, appeared in good company on the magenta carpet of the Lo Nuestro Award when she went with her mother, the actress Susana Dosamantes and her sons Eros and Nicolás, “The girl gold” used a stylish silver dress that highlighted her figure, positioning herself as one of the best dressed of the night.

Angelica Vale

The talented actress Angélica Vale was present on the magenta carpet of the awards with a spectacular black dress and printed skirt that accentuated her silhouette very well. The artist spoke with AhoraMismo about her new projects as a judge and host of the second season of the program “Tu cara me sonido”, the charismatic actress was very excited to start this project with Univision and Televisa.

Eva Luna and Camilo

Eva Luna and Camilo were present on the night of the stars as they paraded down the carpet before entering the ceremony. For this occasion, Eva Luna went for sure by wearing a black dress with which she accentuated her pregnancy, the protagonist was undoubtedly her makeup, next to her she was accompanied by the singer Camilo who obtained 10 nominations at the ceremony.

Sirey Moran

The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Sirey Morán, was also very receptive with the cameras of AhoraMismo, we had the opportunity to talk with the new Univision promise. Morán was very excited to be present at the thirty-fourth edition of Premio Lo Nuestro. For her part, the beauty queen wore a blue dress, which she complemented with classic styling and makeup that undoubtedly positioned her as one of the best dressed of the night.

Alexandra Espinoza

The entertainer of the night, Alejandra Espinoza, walked the carpet in a beautiful light pink satin dress. The famous entertainer complemented her styling with a collected hairstyle, basic makeup and spectacular jewelry that once again positioned her as one of the favorites when it comes to appearing at any award ceremony.

susana gonzalez

Susana González, the protagonist of the soap opera “Mi fortuna es amarte” also spoke with our cameras about her character in said melodrama, the talented actress, as well as elegant, was also very well accompanied after passing through the magenta carpet of the award ceremony.

Marco

With more than eight million followers on his social networks, the Venezuelan influencer, Marko, arrived at the awards ceremony to promote his new movie “Clear Things”, the Venezuelan feels very happy about his roots and works hard to continue bringing entertainment .

Chef Yisus

Many Univision talents were present, as was the case with Chef Yisus, who shared with AhoraMismo how happy he was to be present at the thirty-fourth edition of Premio Lo Nuestro.

sofia jirau

Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome, wore a two-piece outfit, dazzled not only by her beauty but also by her reflection of inspiration for the new generations, we were able to talk with her and in this way she shared her happiness of being present at the event that honors Latin music.