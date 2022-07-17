the best of the press conference of Galtier, Mbappé, Messi and Neymar

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

After a triumphant arrival in Tokyo, Christophe Galtier, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar presented themselves at a press conference, three days before their first match in this pre-season tour of Japan. Here are their best statements, relayed by RMC Sport:

Galtier on the Japan tour

“Thank you for welcoming us with so much warmth and consideration. We are happy to be here, we have three preparation matches against very good teams. We know the seriousness of Japanese football around the world, the quality technique of each player, combined with a lot of speed. These three games will help us prepare well for the Champions Trophy. We are here to prepare well.”

Mbappé on the Japanese welcome

“It’s a great pleasure for us to be here, we had a wonderful welcome. We now hope to spend quality days preparing well, and discovering all the beauties of the country.”

Mbappé’s opinion on Japanese football

“I had the chance to see Japan at the Russian World Cup in 2018. They play very technical football, they like to play football, start from behind, it’s fun to see. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a chance against Belgium but I’m sure they will do much better in Qatar in a few months.”

Neymar on Japan

“They have a very fast game, they run a lot. They have already impressed me. I believe that they will have an increasingly important level.”

Messi on Japan

“They’re a very competitive team. Physically strong. They’re a real rival. It’s important to be competitive against them.”