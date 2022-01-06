the best offer of the Befana

After Santa Claus also there Befana gives us her gift: today on Amazon liPhone 13 128GB is on offer at the lowest price ever and with a discount never seen before. This is not a resounding saving on the list price, but the iPhone 13 has reached its all-time low on the e-commerce platform (and is also one of the lowest prices on the web). Buying the 128GB iPhone 13 today you pay € 879, € 60 less than the introductory price. And there is also the possibility of pay it in installments at zero interest, taking advantage of the service made available by Amazon.









The iPhone 13 doesn’t need much introduction: it’s the latest version of the Apple smartphone and it’s one of the best on the market. Compared to the previous model, the Cupertino company has focused a lot on some specific aspects, such as the photographic sector, processor power and autonomy. The two new 12 Megapixel cameras allow you to take pictures almost at a professional level and to record videos of great quality to be immediately published on social networks. If you want to make yourself a gift for the Befana, the iPhone 13 is the one for you. But you have to be quick because the demand is very high and the offer could end at any moment.

If you want to stay up to date with the best Amazon offers, you can subscribe for free to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do so, just click here.

iPhone 13: the technical characteristics

One of the best smartphones available on the market right now. There is no need for many words for describe the iPhone 13 as “normal” (there is a Pro version that has some more features), which a few months after its release still remains one of the most requested and purchased smartphones. But let’s go in order and see the iPhone 13 datasheet.

Let’s start with the screen: the display is the 6.1 “Super Retina XDR which is characterized by a very high brightness and vivid colors. Compared to previous models, the resistance of the body and the display glass has also been improved. The new A15 Bionic chipset which guarantees very high performance and the ability to use multiple applications at the same time.

The most important news, however, certainly concerns the photographic sector. In the back they find a place two 12 Megapixel cameras positioned diagonally to make room for a more advanced system than in the past. In addition to the main sensor, there is a new one ultra-wide angle camera that captures 47% more light and allows you to bring out details. Optical image stabilization is also new. Apple has not only worked on the technical apparatus, but has also improved the various shooting and shooting modes. It is now possible to record videos with near cinematic quality.

Improvements also in terms of battery: autonomy has increased by about 2 hours compared to previous models and you don’t have much trouble making it to the end of the day.

iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

If iPhone 13 is on your wish list, today is your lucky day. The Apple smartphone is on offer on Amazon at € 879, with a 6% discount. It may seem like a small saving, but as we all know it is difficult to find one Discounted iPhone 13. In addition, there is also the possibility to buy it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 175.80 per month (with the service made available by Amazon). The return period is extended until January 31, 2022.

The iPhone 13 it is available in 4 different colors: White, Blue, Red and Pink.