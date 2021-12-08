the best offer today

L’Apple Watch 7 is the latest version of the Cupertino company’s smartwatch and was launched together with the iPhone 13. As with all new Apple devices, you have to wait a bit before seeing a discount. Today 7 DecemberHowever, it’s our lucky day: the Apple Watch in all its versions is on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever. This is not an epochal discount, but you can also save one fifty euros on the list price. And in view of Christmas is excellent news, especially for those who wanted gift the Apple Watch 7.









Compared to previous models, the Apple Watch 7 brings with it some very interesting news. The most important is the screen, which has now become larger, brighter and more impact resistant. Also confirmed all modalities for fitness and health monitoring, including ECG. And with the “Cellular” version you can also make and answer calls. On board there is always the watchOS operating system that allows the installation of dozens of apps. If you want buy the Apple Watch 7, Today is the right day.

Apple Watch 7: the technical characteristics

With the’Apple Watch 7 the Cupertino company has brought a breath of freshness to its wearable. After years of devices all very similar to each other, he has finally put his hand to the design. Nothing overwhelming compared to before, but keeping the same size has managed to insert a larger and brighter screen. The side bezels are now practically gone. In addition to being larger, the display is also more resistant and the body also resists shocks.

Also improved the part related to fitness: the Apple Watch 7 is a real personal trainer who follows us in every training session. And with the Apple Fitness + subscription it’s like having the gym right at home. For health monitoring we find the sensor that measures the heartbeat round the clock and also ECG app which is able to record electrical impulses from the heart. Just hold your finger on the Digital Crown to generate an EKG in just 30 seconds. In case of abnormal data, it is best to consult your doctor immediately. The Sleep app, on the other hand, monitors the quality of rest and generates a routine to rest better. Very useful too Mindfulness app which helps us to reduce stress with ad hoc exercises. The Cupertino company has also worked on the battery and now the Apple Watch it recharges much faster.

Apple Watch 7 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

All models of Apple Watch 7 I am in offering, both those in the version with a 41mm screen and those with a 45mm display. But also the GPS and GPS + Cellular versions (for making calls).

The 41mm GPS version is in offer at 409 €, with one 7% discount on the list price. For the larger model the price is 429 € with the discount rising to 9%.

Apple Watch 7 GPS – 41mm

Apple Watch 7 GPS – 45mm

For the GPS + Cellular version, i prices on offer start at € 499 for the 41mm model (7% discount) and from € 529 for the 45mm model. The offers cover several colors (not all) and you can browse the product page to choose the one you like best.

Apple Watch 7 GPS + Cellular – 41mm

Apple Watch 7 GPS + Cellular – 45mm