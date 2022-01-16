the best offer today

In recent years, the smartphone market has taken a fairly clear direction: most devices have fairly large screens, with the size logically increasing. For this reason, a market niche has opened up for those companies that have focused on smartphones with small dimensions and which can be used with one hand without too many problems. One of these is Apple, which has been launching a mini version of its top-of-the-range smartphone for several years now.









This year it was the turn ofiPhone 13 mini, which shares most of the spec sheet with its older brother. The biggest difference is precisely the size of the screen, which on theiPhone 13 mini is 5.4 “ (you have to think that by now the average for smartphones is 6.4 “-6.5”). Smaller display, but the same power as the top smartphones: the processor is always on board A15 Bionic. The good news for those looking for a compact smartphone is that today the iPhone 13 mini is on offer at its all-time low on Amazon: the price is € 789, if you buy it today you save € 50 on the list price. And there is also the possibility of pay it in installments at zero interest using the service offered by Amazon.

iPhone 13 mini: the technical characteristics

Among smartphones with compact dimensions, the iPhone 13 mini it is definitely one of the best. The performance is that of a top-of-the-range smartphone, as are the components used. There data sheet, in fact, it is practically identical to that ofiPhone 13 which as we all know is one of the best smartphones on the market.

Let’s start with the characteristic that distinguishes the iPhone 13 mini: the screen. The display is a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR which ensures bright colors in every situation and which above all can be used easily with one hand. Under the body you can find the new A15 Bionic processor which ensures very high performance and the ability to use multiple applications at the same time without any kind of problems.

L’iPhone 13 mini he also shares the photographic sector with his older brother. In the back we find the two new 12 Megapixel cameras placed diagonally. Both sensors offer better performance than in the past: the main camera has a new optical image stabilization, while the ultra-wide-angle sensor captures more details and more light. News also in terms of functionality and quality of the videos: theiPhone 13 mini is the ideal companion for the content creator and to record movies with near cinematic quality. Also improved the front camera which now has the same advanced features as the rear sensors.

On the autonomy front, a great job has been done to increase the battery life: now you can get to the end of the day without too many problems.

