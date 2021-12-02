the best offer today

What do you ask a couple of wireless headphones in 2021? Few and simple things: that they have a clean sound, a technology for the active noise cancellation that it can be activated when seated, extended autonomy and the ability to “talk” with Alexa or Google Assistant when needed. All features and functionalities present in the Jabra Elite 45h wireless headphones, today on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever (less than 50 €).









To be precise, they are the same price as Black Friday and in fact they were among the most requested headphones by people. And now I am come back on offer for Christmas where they are already applying to be one of the best ideas gift for music fans. The Jabra Elite 45h they have top-of-the-range features, but are priced well below the competition. They are not born as a low cost model, but a € 49.99 are among the wireless headphones with the best value for money on the market.

Jabra Elite 45h: features

The Jabra Elite 45h they are wireless headphones designed for everyday use: while traveling to reach the office, at home while working or while relaxing on the sofa. They have a compact design and ensure maximum comfort.

Going a little deeper on the data sheet we find some 40mm speakers that perfectly reproduce any type of sound, whether it’s bass or treble. Also present is the technology for the active noise cancellation to be used to better listen to your music. There are also two microphones that allow you to make calls without any kind of disturbance from the outside.

The Jabra Elite 45h they also offer a particular technology (MySound) that adapts the sound to the shape of your ear. On the smartphone application, however, there is an equalizer with which to “play” to find the best settings. There is no lack of support for Alexa voice assistants or Google Assistant: in case of need just “call” and they are immediately ready to help us.

Jabra Elite 45h on offer on Amazon: price and discount

A Christmas offer not to be missed. The Jabra Elite 45h wireless over-ear headphones I am in promotion on Amazon with one 50% off%: today the you pay € 49.99 instead of € 99.99 (savings of € 50). In view of Christmas, these headphones are now candidates to be one of the best ideas you can find on the web. And you have until January 31, 2022 to make the return.

Available in four different colors:

Jabra Elite 45h – Titanium Black

Jabra Elite 45h – Black Copper