The best online experiences, at a knockdown price with PS Plus

PSPlus is the subscription system PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to access all the online features of the games for those platforms and, at the same time, gives its subscribers the possibility to purchase games every month at no cost. If we add to all this that the service also offers extra discounts on PS Store offers and other rewards, the result is clear: PlayStation Plus is today an essential service to get the most out of your Sony consoles. And more if there are irresistible offers like the current ones.

PS Plus 12 months comes out to 4 euros per month

The promotion that Sony is currently launching focuses on its most attractive subscription: the 12-month subscription. On this occasion, you can get PS Plus for one year for only 44.99 euros, or what is the same, with a 25% discount compared to its official price. This means that the subscription costs you the equivalent of four euros per month. Sounds good, right? Access games at no additional cost every month, enjoy online services and many more rewards. The offer is available to new users or former users who do not currently have an active subscription.

Also, the timing is ideal. With the release of top-tier titles like Grand Touring 7 or Elden Ring, the online becomes more vital than ever. Whether it’s to compete and try to beat your friends in the exciting races of the number 1 simulator on PlayStation, or to ask for help and cooperate with others when it comes to destroying the most impressive final bosses of From Software’s biggest game, also available on PS4 and PS5. If we add to this that cooperative games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins or Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arrive in March, the time is now.

As usual in these actions, you can access this promotion with the purchase of money cards that can be purchased directly at amazon through this link in a simple way and then redeem it on your console through the PlayStation Store. The steps are as follows for players who do not have PS Plus active today:

You go to the Amazon link and buy a gift card of 50 euros or one of 40 euros and another of five. With the gift card in our possession, we entered the PS Store to redeem the balance to the console’s digital wallet. With the balance in the wallet, we enter the PS Plus 12-month offer with a 25% discount and buy the product.

With these simple steps we can enjoy endless hours of online gaming, with exclusive rewards and items for Plus subscribers, purchase new games every month at no additional cost, and many other rewards. Getting the most out of our console is cheaper than ever with this promotion. What are you waiting for? The best of playing together is waiting for you.