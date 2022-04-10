The best original and exclusive series on HBO Max

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration : Around an hour

Theme : Gossip Girl spin-off

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Gossip Girl on HBO Max

And just like that

Another of HBO Max’s hit sequels is “And Just Like That.” Set in the present but following the story of a mythical series. They are the women of always, the same actresses as the original castl. But now they are mature women who have changed their lives, whose problems are different. Carrie, Miranda or Charlotte face new challenges, new professional problems…

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, ten episodes with weekly premiere

Duration : About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Comedy, sequel, sitcom

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch And Just Like That on HBO Max

Harry Potter: Return to Howards

A Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special. It is not a series as such, but an HBO Max original that we can see in less than two hours. A sequel for fans of the magic movie saga who can enjoy archive footage, exclusive interviews or filming moments from the entire saga. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson they come together twenty years later to return to Hogwarts for the first time and celebrate the anniversary of the first film.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2022

Chapters: a single episode

Duration : One hour and 38 minutes

Theme : Harry Potter Special, Documentary

Recommended age : For over ten years

Watch Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max

Romantic comedies and other series

Far from the soap operas or romantic comedies full of topics, among the HBO Max original series we can see some series about love that will make us have a good time with intelligent dialogues, with scenes with which we will identify. With love in all its forms.

Starstruck

If you are looking for romantic series without falling into the corny and the usual clichés, Starstruck is one of the best HBO Max original series available since 2021. A television series directed by Karen Maine and starring Rose Matafeo. A comedy romantic and intelligent for millennials, about millennials. Rose is the protagonist, a young woman with two jobs facing all kinds of financial difficulties and trying to survive. But one morning she wakes up discovering that the night before she slept with a movie star.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: Two seasons, twelve episodes total

Duration : About 20 minutes per chapter

Theme : Romantic comedy

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Starstruck on HBO Max

Lust

Lust is a series starring Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius and Elin Kling. They are four middle-aged women in Stockholm and protagonists of eight episodes where sex is the axis. One of them is a researcher. public health and has made an essay on sexual life. An essay that will make everyone start to wonder or question everything about their relationships: what they are like, how to improve them, what’s going on.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration : About 30 minutes for each chapter

Theme : sex, comedy, friendship

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Lust on HBO Max

love life

“Love Life” is a love series. Of love in all its forms. Of all kinds of love. According to his own description, “a journey from the first love to the last” in a series that has a different protagonist for each season to tell us their love story from beginning to end. Darby is the protagonist of the first season (played by Anna Kendrick), a director of a theater company and all the people he has loved or stopped loving.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2020

chapters : Two seasons, 20 episodes

Duration : About 25 minutes per chapter

Theme : Love, romantic comedy

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Love Life on HBO Max

The sex life of college girls

It is not a romantic comedy but an ideal series to watch with friends. One of the essential HBO Max original series no matter how old you are. Four roommates and students from a prestigious university. Four college friends in a comedy reminiscent of “Sex and the City” with new protagonists, with a new generation that speaks to us about dilemmas and about identityabout romantic stories or friendships.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

chapters : One season, ten episodes

Duration : About 25 minutes per chapter

Theme : Comedy, friends

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max

Thrillers and dramas

Among the HBO Max original series we can see espionage and action thrillers, period dramas and other recommended options to get hooked on if you run away from comedies, from romantic series.

the informer

The informer is an HBO Max original thriller released in April 2022. A European thriller that takes us to Hungary in the eighties to follow Geri. Geri is a 20-year-old college student who wants to make the most of his youth, but has been recruited by the communist security department to report on a colleague.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2022

chapters : One season, weekly premieres

Duration : About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Thriller, espionage, drama

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch The Find Out on HBO Max

the girl from before

Based on a novel with which it shares its name, “The Girl From Before” is a BBC thriller and an HBO Max original. A short miniseries of only four episodes of around 55 minutes and that has Jane Cavendish as the protagonist, performed by Gugu Mbatha-raw. Jane goes to live in a minimalist house, but discovers that another woman has died in it. Is her life and her story a repeat of someone else’s?

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2022

Chapters: Four episodes, miniseries

Duration : About 55 minutes per chapter

Theme : thriller

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch The Girl From Before on HBO Max

Kamikaze

Kamikaze is one of the original series on HBO Max, a drama released in November 2021 on the streaming platform, if you are looking for a drama with few episodes. Julie is the protagonist, a teenager with a life of luxuries and comforts. But Julie has just lost her parents and her brother in a plane crash and she will have to take on a totally different stage, take on the mourning, get over the loss. She is rich and popular but her life has just changed forever.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration : About 22 minutes per chapter

Theme : Drama

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch Kamikaze on HBO Max

Science fiction or superheroes

Although all the Marvel superhero series are on Disney +, here we can find HBO Max originals from DC Comics in addition to essential science fiction.

The peacemaker

The Peacemaker is one of the HBO Max series for superhero lovers. An original series premiered in January 2022 to join to the DC Comics catalog. Peacemaker is the protagonist, the character that gives name to the production. He is a ruthless killer who will follow any method to achieve peace, no matter what the path is. A Suicide Squad spin-off with eight episodes that we can see on HBO Max.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: a single episode

Duration : One hour and 38 minutes

Theme : Superhero Series, DC Comics

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch The Peacemaker on HBO Max

Raised by Wolves

Premiering in 2021 and already with several seasons available, Raised by Wolves is an essential series for fans science fiction lovers. An HBO Max original series directed by Ridley Scott. Two androids are in charge of perpetuating the species and they will arrive on a planet to do so. to getr educate a group of human children on another planet in a visual, post-apocalyptic and complex series that you should not miss if you are a fan of science fiction.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2021

Chapters: Two seasons, 18 episodes

Duration : About 50 minutes per chapter

Theme : Science fiction

Recommended age : For over 18 years old

Watch Raised by Wolves on HBO Max

Cartoon

If you’re looking for animated series, there are also some originals on HBO Max.

The Fungies

The Fungies is an animated series for the whole family, an HBO Max original cartoon series. It tells the story of the characters of Fungietown, a city made of mushrooms. In it lives Seth, a fungus passionate about science and discoveries. Cartoon Network Cartoons to enjoy with the family and with short episodes of around ten minutes.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 2019

Chapters: One season, about 40 episodes

Duration : About 10 minutes per episode

Theme : Children’s cartoons

Recommended age : For ages seven and up

Watch The Fungies on HBO Max

Adventure Time – Distant Lands

“Adventure Time” is one of the best cartoon series of the last twenty years and an essential with many seasons that children and adults enjoy. After its end, “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” is an HBO Max original series that allows us enjoy new Jake and Finn stories in four special and essential episodes to return to the World of Ooo.

Platform: HBO Max Spain

Year : 202

Chapters: One season, four episodes

Duration : About 45 minutes for each episode

Theme : Science fiction, cartoons, humor

Recommended age : For ages seven and up

Watch Adventure Time – Distant Lands on HBO Max

Looney Tunes Cartoons

If you are looking for original series on HBO Max and you like Cartoon“Looney Tunes Cartoons” is one of the animated series that we can see on the streaming platform to enjoy old characters with new stories and new adventures. Entertaining gags on timeless characters we all know. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the others are the protagonists of ten-minute episodes that we can see on HBO Max to enjoy with the family, for all ages.

Platform: HBO MAX

Year: 2021

Chapters: about 30 episodes

Duration : About 10 minutes per chapter

Theme : Classic Cartoons

Recommended age : For ages seven and up

Watch Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max