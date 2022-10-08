The best outlets in New York

If you’re living in New York or just visiting but want to go on a shopping spree, you’re probably also looking for alternatives to save a bit, right?

Here we list the best options outlets in New York to find great brands and great discounts.

Century 21: reopens in 2023

It is possibly the best outlet in New York. It is in Manhattan, has a wide variety of brands and offers discounts of up to 65 and 70%. You find one next to the World Trade Center and one on the Upper West Side. You can find, for example, Guess glasses for $15 or different Levi’s products for $25.

22 Cortlandt Street (between Church and Broadway streets)

1972 Broadway (between 66th and 67th streets)

Burlington

It is another great clothing store at low prices. In New York they have several branches, but the most prominent is the one in Union Square, since it has a great view where you can see the Empire State in the background.

4 Union Square South

707 Sixth Ave (West between 22nd and 23rd Streets)

Jumper Gardens outlet

One of the most popular is in New Jersey and is half an hour by bus from New York. It is a complex with more than 200 stores of different brands and, among other things, it has the largest Tommy Hilfiger store in the United States.

651 Kapkowski Rd, Elizabeth, NJ

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

It is an open-air mall with more than 220 stores in wooden houses, located in the Central Valley, about an hour from Manhattan by bus. All the stores are outlets and they even have luxury brands like Dior or Carolina Herrera.

498 Red Apple Ct, Central Valley, NY

GAP Factory Store

In Harlem and Brooklyn you find two outlets of the firm GAP with a large number of products and at a very good price. Specifically in the Brooklyn store you will have several stores nearby, making it ideal for a shopping trip. In the case of the one in Harlem, it has a Banana Republic outlet opposite.

264 W. 125th St. Harlem

400 Fulton Street Brooklyn