The best panettone to buy at the supermarket according to Altroconsumo. In first place Vergani and Maina

These days in the supermarket we find a wide variety of panettone. Italians hardly give up on the sweet symbol of Christmas but sometimes choosing the best one or one with a good quality-price ratio may not be easy. To help consumers, a new test has now arrived that compared 12 panettone from well-known brands.

The test was conducted by the magazine Other consumption which brought to the laboratory several panettone purchased online, in large retail outlets and in pastry shops, with the aim of identifying the best and most convenient on the market.

These were the following products:

BALOCCO THE PANETTONE

BAULI THE CLASSIC PANETTONE

CONAD PANETTONE CLASSIC RECIPE

COOP CLASSIC PANETTONE

CLASSIC PANETTONE GALUP

GIOVANNI COVA & C. CLASSIC PANETTONE

LOISON CLASSIC PANETTONE

MAINA THE PANETTONE

MOTTA THE ORIGINAL BAKER

PALUANI SOFT PANETTONE – CLASSIC RECIPE

TRE MARIE THE MILANESE PANETTONE

VERGANI THE MILAN PANETTONE

Each sample was analyzed by a laboratory but also subjected to the judgment of confectioners and consumers, in charge of sensory analysis and tasting.

As regards the laboratory analyzes, these took into account the following parameters:

Labels: both the information required by law (such as list of ingredients, nutritional table and net weight) and optional information (date of production, quantity of some ingredients, methods of storage and consumption and more) were evaluated.

both the information required by law (such as list of ingredients, nutritional table and net weight) and optional information (date of production, quantity of some ingredients, methods of storage and consumption and more) were evaluated. Weight : it was verified whether the quantity of panettone corresponded to what is declared on the label, given that this dessert is subject to weight loss. However, the law establishes a gap of 2% on average and up to a maximum of 5% in the case of leavened baked products up to 1 kg in weight.

: it was verified whether the quantity of panettone corresponded to what is declared on the label, given that this dessert is subject to weight loss. However, the law establishes a gap of 2% on average and up to a maximum of 5% in the case of leavened baked products up to 1 kg in weight. Egg yolk : according to the law, panettone can be made either with whole eggs or with just the yolk, the quantity of the latter must be at least 4% (expressed on dry matter).

: according to the law, panettone can be made either with whole eggs or with just the yolk, the quantity of the latter must be at least 4% (expressed on dry matter). Butter : according to the law, butterfat must be at least 16%, expressed on dry matter (i.e. eliminating moisture, raisins and candied fruit).

: according to the law, butterfat must be at least 16%, expressed on dry matter (i.e. eliminating moisture, raisins and candied fruit). Fruit (raisins and candied fruit) : these ingredients must be present in the dough at 20% and in an ideal panettone they should be in equal proportions.

: these ingredients must be present in the dough at 20% and in an ideal panettone they should be in equal proportions. Yeasts and molds: the laboratories went to analyze whether the panettone contained such microorganisms.

As regards the sensory analysis of the experts, however, the following parameters were evaluated:

Presentation: the quality of the cup was considered, which if more resistant indicates greater care for the shape of the product; the fidelity of the image shown on the package and the list of ingredients.

the quality of the cup was considered, which if more resistant indicates greater care for the shape of the product; the fidelity of the image shown on the package and the list of ingredients. External appearance: the color of the rind and the bottom, the scarping and the leavening were evaluated.

the color of the rind and the bottom, the scarping and the leavening were evaluated. Internal appearance: the color of the dough, the honeycomb, the quantity and the distribution of the candied fruit were taken into consideration.

the color of the dough, the honeycomb, the quantity and the distribution of the candied fruit were taken into consideration. Aroma: which must be intense at the right point.

Finally, as already mentioned, the panettone was tasted by a jury of consumers.

The best panettone 2021

In the first place we find on a par with the Vergani panettone and the Maina (the latter, however, is considered the best purchase) with 71 points. The other best buy is the Coop panettone which scores 69 points.

Following in the ranking we find:

BAULI THE CLASSIC PANETTONE (68)

CLASSIC PANETTONE GALUP (65)

MOTTA THE ORIGINAL BAKER (63)

TRE MARIE THE MILANESE PANETTONE (62)

GIOVANNI COVA & C. CLASSIC PANETTONE (62)

LOISON CLASSIC PANETTONE (59)

CONAD PANETTONE CLASSIC RECIPE (59)

BALOCCO THE PANETTONE (59)

PALUANI SOFT PANETTONE – CLASSIC RECIPE (59)

Source: Altroconsumo

