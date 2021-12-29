the best phrases of the film starring Tom Hanks

Forrest Gump is one of the most popular films of all time thanks to the masterful interpretation of Tom Hanks. Here are the best quotes from the film.

by Giacinta Carnevale

29/12/2021 11:04 | updated 29/12/2021 11:09

Directed by Robert Zemeckis in 1994, Forrest Gump, critically acclaimed and much loved by the public, it remains one of the best films of the modern era in Hollywood.

The film is loosely based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name and stars Tom Hanks in one of his most iconic roles. The cast also includes Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, Haley Joel Osment and Michael Conner Humphreys.

Nominated for thirteen Oscars, Forrest Gump managed to take home six statuettes, including one for best film, best director and best leading actor. Over the years it has become a real cult and still today manages to have a strong emotional impact.









The film tells the story of Forrest Gump, a young man from Alabama with a lower than normal IQ. Thanks to a series of coincidences, he ends up witnessing many of the gods major events in the history of the United States.

Throughout his life, he will meet authoritative figures such as Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon, John Lennon and President Kennedy. Encouraged by his mother, Forrest eventually finds his way in life and it shows that, despite what they say, it is capable of achieving success.

While not everyone shows him kindness, Forrest continues to be the good man his mother taught him to be, he doesn’t let anything interfere with his happiness, he helps whenever possible and he never stops following his dreams.

In addition to being a blockbuster, Forrest Gump is a source of inspiration and has left many teachings to the public, often enclosed in the famous phrases present in the film enter the collective imagination. Here are some of the best quotes from the film with Tom Hanks.

Forrest Gump: the best quotes from the movie with Tom Hanks

Paramount Pictures HD Tom Hanks is Forrest Gump

Mom always said: life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what’s going to happen to you. (Forrest)

Run, Forrest, run. (Jenny)

Never let anyone tell you he’s better than you, Forrest. If God had decided we were all the same, He would have given everyone a leg brace. (Forrest’s mom)

A few years later, that handsome young man they called the King, well he must have sung too many songs, and he had a heart attack or something. It must be hard to be King. (Forrest)

Stupid is he who stupid does it, sir. (Forrest)

Run, you stupid son of a bitch, run! […] That might be the dumbest son of a bitch on earth, but he runs like a hare! (Paul Bear Bryant)

That day, I really don’t know why I decided to go for a run, so I ran to the end of the road, and once I thought I was running to the end of town, I thought I was running through Greenbow County. Then I said to myself, since I’ve come this far I might as well run through the beautiful state of Alabama, and so I did. I ran through all of Alabama, and I don’t know why I kept going. I ran to the ocean and, once there I said to myself, since I got this far I might as well turn around and keep running, when I got to another ocean, I said to myself, since I have come this far, I might as well turn around and keep running. new and keep running; when I was tired I slept, when I was hungry I ate, when I had to do … in short, I did it. (Forrest)

Mom always said that from a person’s shoes you understand many things, where she goes, where she has been. (Forrest)

The shrimp is a fruit of the sea, you can make it roasted, boiled, grilled, baked, sauteed, there is the shrimp skewer, shrimp with onions … Shrimp soup, fried shrimp, with batter , in a double boiler, shrimp with potatoes, shrimp with lemon, scrambled shrimp, shrimp with pepper … Shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and chips, shrimp meatballs, shrimp sandwiches … And that’s all it seems to me. (Bubba)

Mom always said that miracles happen every day. (Forrest)

Lieutenant Dan understood that there are things that cannot be changed. He didn’t want to be called a cripple, just as I didn’t want to be called a fool. (Forrest)

There are two definite orders in this platoon: one, beware of your feet. Two, try not to do anything stupid, like get yourself killed. (Lieutenant Dan)

Lieutenant Dan: “Have you found Jesus already, Gump?” Forrest: “Should I have looked for him? I didn’t know.”

Mom always said “You have to throw the past behind you before you move on.”

Lieutenant Dan made me invest in some kind of fruit company [Apple]. Then he phoned me saying that we no longer had money problems. And I said, “Thank goodness, one less thing. (Forrest)

From that day on, we were always together, Jenny and I, like bread and butter. (Forrest)

The famous final monologue by Forrest Gump

One of the most touching moments of Forrest Gump is undoubtedly the final monologue that the protagonist makes after the death of his beloved Jenny. Below we present the Italian version and the complete transcription of the text pronounced by Forrest: