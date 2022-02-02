The best phrases, quotes and aphorisms about jeans: the most beautiful

THE jeans they are gods trousers very beautifulAnd very useful that I am appreciated be it by men that you give womenand also both come on Young people that you give less Young people. Let’s find out the best phrases together, quotes And aphorisms more beautiful on jeans.

I wish I had invented blue jeans: the most spectacular, the most practical, the most comfortable and casual thing. They have expression, modesty, sex appeal, simplicity – everything I want for my clothes.

(Yves Saint Laurent)

I want to die with my blue jeans on.

(Andy Warhol)

(Andy Warhol)

Jeans represent democracy in fashion.

(Giorgio Armani)

I'm like any other woman: a closet full of clothes, but nothing to wear: so I wear jeans.

(Cameron Diaz)

(Cameron Diaz)

Jeans are the greatest invention of all time

(Mary Quant)

(Mary Quant)

(Mary Quant) There are endless possibilities to wear jeans and just as many ways to do it, to give meaning to this trousers which over time has become the “pure signifier” of the wardrobe available to take on the most diverse meanings. Work and free time, youth and virility, seduction and shabby comfort, revolution and regret of the good old days of the west, Americanism and anti, elegance and poverty.

(Ugo Volli)

Jeans make you young, sporty, American, rebellious, casual, comfortable, cheerful.

(Ugo Volli)

(Ugo Volli)

The jeans are youthful but strong; innovative but always equal to itself; masculine but also suitable for women; seductive but rude.

(Ugo Volli)

(Ugo Volli)

The lawyer Agnelli wears jeans when he goes to the game, the young professional under his jacket and tie when he wants to emphasize that he is not (yet) fully integrated, the girl who has the pleasure of showing off her long legs and high butt.

(Ugo Volli)

(Ugo Volli)

Nothing is more tempting to a man than a woman who looks good in jeans.

(Nina Garcia)

(Nina Garcia)

Jeans are comfortable, practical and versatile. They pander to you, they don't judge you, they fit in with everything and everyone… They are democratic, in a certain sense. Not to mention that they enhance the curves and make you feel sexy

(Sara Manca)

(Sara Manca)

Life is like a pair of jeans: the more it is lived, the better off you are.

(Rudy Zerbi)

(Rudy Zerbi)

The pleasure of sex never goes away. It never gives you peace. At least in seeing… the aesthetics of a perfectly filled pair of jeans!

(Vasco Rossi)

(Vasco Rossi)

(Vasco Rossi) Flashes of light

a cross around his neck

the goddess of love moves in jeans.

(Jovanotti)

And you smiled and you knew how to smile, with your twenties worn like that, like wearing a baggy sweater over a pair of jeans.

(Francesco Guccini)

(Francesco Guccini)

Jeans are my uniform. I have about 15 pairs.

(Michelle Pfeiffer)

(Michelle Pfeiffer)

I said I had "200 pairs of jeans" then the news spread everywhere. I don't actually have 200 pairs of jeans. I have a million pairs of jeans. No, that's not true … But I certainly have a significant amount. I don't mean a number, but it's definitely aggressive.

(Bella Hadid)

(Bella Hadid)

Narrow, faded, from the lightest to the darkest wash, smooth or faded, bell-shaped, slim or very wide and comfortable. The history of blue jeans follows the style and age of the wearer hand in hand

(Antonella Torra)

(Antonella Torra)

If my jeans could talk, they'd beg for mercy.

(Phyllis Diller)

(Phyllis Diller)

Everyone wants the same jeans, the same raincoat and the same food. A painful majority coercion. And the same goes for young people. From piercing, to earring to tattoos, they all want to join the same tribe.

(Gillo Dorfles)

(Gillo Dorfles)

Jeans are the zero degree of clothing or the universal non-suit, without the need for combinations and accessories (…) Jeans are the reflection of an undifferentiated society, or in the process of undifferentiation (whether social, professional or sexual).

(Jean Baudrillard)

(Jean Baudrillard)

Blue jeans, Hollywood and rock and roll won the cold war.

(Ben Dreyfuss)

(Ben Dreyfuss)

(Ben Dreyfuss) The blue jeans that are a sign of the left

with the jacket they go to the right

the concert in the stadium is on the left

the prices are a little bit right.

But what is the right, what is the left …

(Giorgio Gaber)

What do you do to make jeans so long? That when you buy them, life goes well, and underneath two stove pipes are left over ?! What do we do with those cannoli? We are genetically finished. We don't grow anymore. Stop making us' these long jeans with a telescope that then we women have to do the hem and we are not able.

(Luciana Littizzetto)

(Luciana Littizzetto)

I give you some advice, nice jeans makers of the village. When you make jeans, since you make twenty sizes and a thousand models, you could also make three, I mean only three, different sizes for the length ?! Stage, medium and long leg? Thank you.

(Luciana Littizzetto)

(Luciana Littizzetto)

(Luciana Littizzetto) The years of the Roy Roger like jeans, the years of whatever you do, the years of quiet we are here, we are here

(Max Pezzali)