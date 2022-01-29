The best phrases, quotes and aphorisms about meat: the most beautiful

There meat, and a term that can be used in many different meanings: the most important is, of course, the one that refers to the edible parts of animals. Let’s find out the best phrases together, quotes And aphorisms more beautiful on the meat.

I like people who know how to listen to the wind on their skin, feel the smells of things, capture their soul. Those who have flesh in contact with the flesh of the world. Because there is truth there, there is sweetness, there is sensitivity, there is still love.

(Alda Merini) Sometimes the look can become flesh, unite two people more than a hug.

(Dacia Maraini) My God, explain to me love how to love the flesh without kissing its soul.

(Alda Merini) You have a blood, a breath.

You’re made of hair flesh

of looks too.

You’re made of hair flesh of looks too. (Cesare Pavese) They call them carnal those people who emotionally give everything,

soul, heart, brain.

Meat repels me, not so much for the smell, but for thinking about where it comes from, what sufferings the living being has endured, a mammal like me, to which it belonged.

(Daisy Hack) Eating meat is digesting the agonies of other living beings.

(Marguerite Yourcenar) Our descendants will say the word ‘carnivore’ with disgust and judge us as we judge cannibals today.

(Dennis Weave) When we eat meat produced on industrial farms, we literally live on tortured bodies. More and more, that tortured body is becoming ours.

(Jonathan Safran Foer) I eat little meat. It is a small packet of protein that is too expensive for the balance of our planet.

(Margaret Atwood) Only a true vegetarian is able to see sardines as corpses and their can as a “tin coffin”; a meat eater even if they close it in a butcher’s refrigerator will have the sensation of cohabiting with quartered corpses.

(Guido Ceronetti) Most people don’t want to ask questions about meat. To my neighbors (and to my friends, and to me for most of my life) meat is not meat. It is an abstraction. People don’t think of an animal when they use the word flesh.

(Bill Buford) If only all men who eat meat were to kill animals themselves, most humans would stop eating them.

(Lev Tolstoy) There is like a veil on the retina of non-vegetarians, almost a materialization of a veil on the soul, which prevents them from seeing the corpse, the piece of cooked corpse, in the dish of meat or fish.

(Guido Ceronetti) America is becoming a flat society of vegetarians, teetotalers and puritans. I believe in red meat, wine and women.

(Jack Nicholson) I don’t eat red meat, but sometimes you need a steak.

(Gwyneth Paltrow) Vegetables are interesting but lack meaning if not accompanied by a good piece of meat.

(Fran Lebowitz) I’ve always eaten meat with a hint of a bad conscience.

(Albert Einstein) Legs of chickens, wings of capons and shoulders of geldings, these are three good morsels.

(Proverb) They say red meat is bad. But I’ve never seen a sick looking tiger.

(Chi-Chi Rodriguez) Meat contaminates our meals. As much as we try to hide it from ourselves, the fact remains that the highlight of our lunch comes to us from the blood-soaked slaughterhouse.

(Peter Singer) I think that school children should be taken to see what slaughterhouses are. The slaughterhouses were once in the city, today they have taken them far from the cities and no one knows what happens anymore. For children, meat is a beautiful cellophane wrapper that can be found in supermarkets and they don’t even know the suffering that was caused to the animals that supplied the meat.

(Daisy Hack) Already at a young age I renounced the habit of eating meat, and I believe that a time will come when men will know the soul of animals and when the killing of an animal will be regarded with the same reproach with which we regard today of a man.

(Leonardo da Vinci)