the best phrases to celebrate 8M

March 8 is not just any day. Nor is it a date to congratulate or wish a happy International Women’s Day. Today’s is a protest day, in which we remember that we are half of the population, that we have the same rights as men, that we deserve to earn the same as our co-workers, that having children is something for two, that we don’t we want to carry the family and home alone. In short, on 8-M we want to commemorate the tireless struggle of women for a just and equitable society.
March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day in which all the injustices suffered by women and girls in their day-to-day life, at work, at university, at school, on the street, come to the fore. Purple tides fill the streets, squares and avenues of all the cities and municipalities of the world to vindicate the struggle and the pride of being a woman.
March 8 is a protest and commemorative day, in which it is not necessary to send the typical “Happy Women’s Day” via WhatsApp, as you would on Mother’s or Father’s Day. There are many alternatives that you can use to send your colleagues, friends, mother, grandmothers, daughters or acquaintances without having to resort to the most common option. We leave you a selection of the best famous and inspiring phrases of empowered women and men who have marked history to send this March 8
Take note
The best phrases to celebrate Women’s Day
- Gender equality must be a lived reality. (Michelle Bachelet)
- Equality towards women is progress for all. (Ban Ki-moon)
- There is no barrier, lock or bolt that you can impose on the freedom of my mind. (Virginia Woolf)
- Culture does not make people: people make culture. (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi)
- Our men believe that making money and giving orders are the bases of power. They do not consider that power is in the hands of a woman who takes care of everyone throughout the day and gives birth. (Malala Yousafzai)
- Fighting for women’s rights often makes us synonymous with hating men. I only know one thing is certain: we need to stop those thoughts. (Emma Watson)
- I am a woman and I write. I am a commoner and I know how to read. I was born a servant and I am free. I have seen wonderful things in my life. I have done wonderful things in my life. (Rose Montero)
- I’m not accepting the things I can’t change, I’m changing the things I can’t accept. (Angela Davis)
- There are few weapons in the world as powerful as a girl with a book in her hand. (Malala Yousafzai)
- The first equality is equity. (Victor Hugo)
- A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle. (Gloria Steinen)
- Unfortunately, it sometimes seems that to combat discrimination against women, you have to be a woman. (Soledad Gallego-Díaz)
- You have already been used. Do not allow yourself to be dominated. (Isadora Duncan)
- Imagine how much happier we would be, how much more freedom we would have to be ourselves, if we did not have the weight of gender expectations. (Chimanda Ngozi Adichie)
- Men oppressed, it is a tragedy. Women are oppressed, it is tradition. (Letty Cotin)
- All peoples on earth are equal from birth, all peoples have the right to live, to be free and happy. (Ho Chi Minh)
- The word “feminism” has become a synonym for hatred towards men, when in reality this concept has more to do with women than with men themselves. (Aysha Taryam)
- Women constitute the only exploited group in history that has been idealized to impotence. (Erica Jung)
- Once we get tired of seeking approval, we realize that it’s easier to earn respect. (Gloria Steinen)
- Equality is cut in half and divided between two. (Connie Flores)
- If women and girls were treated the same as men in rights, dignity and opportunity, we would see political and economic progress around the world. (Hillary Clinton)
- Educate for coexistence, to become aware of justice, so that not a single talent is lost due to lack of opportunities. (Josephine Aldecoa)
- Equality is like gravity, a necessity. (Joss Whedon)
- There is no feminine thought. The brain is not a sexual organ. (Charlotte Perkins)
- A feminist person is anyone who recognizes equality and full humanity in women and men. (Gloria Steinen)
- Equality is a vital need of the human soul. (Simone Well)
- I will not be a free woman as long as there are subjugated women. (Audre Lorde)
- If you practice fairness, even if you die you will not perish. (Lao Tse)
- The problem of women has always been a problem of men. (Simone deBeauvoir)
- Until we have equality in education, we will not have an equal society. (Sonia Sotomayor)