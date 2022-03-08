the best phrases to celebrate 8M

March 8 is not just any day. Nor is it a date to congratulate or wish a happy International Women’s Day. Today’s is a protest day, in which we remember that we are half of the population, that we have the same rights as men, that we deserve to earn the same as our co-workers, that having children is something for two, that we don’t we want to carry the family and home alone. In short, on 8-M we want to commemorate the tireless struggle of women for a just and equitable society.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day in which all the injustices suffered by women and girls in their day-to-day life, at work, at university, at school, on the street, come to the fore. Purple tides fill the streets, squares and avenues of all the cities and municipalities of the world to vindicate the struggle and the pride of being a woman.

March 8 is a protest and commemorative day, in which it is not necessary to send the typical “Happy Women’s Day” via WhatsApp, as you would on Mother’s or Father’s Day. There are many alternatives that you can use to send your colleagues, friends, mother, grandmothers, daughters or acquaintances without having to resort to the most common option. We leave you a selection of the best famous and inspiring phrases of empowered women and men who have marked history to send this March 8

