The best pink looks we’ve seen so far in 2022

Fuchsia pink has been the undisputed protagonist of the wardrobes of the celebrities that most inspire us in terms of fashion throughout the journey that we have taken in this 2022. It is not surprising that they have come up with this hue, since it was very present among the designers’ proposals on the catwalks. So much so that Pierpaolo Piccioli dedicated the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show to him whole to the most vibrant pink taking advantage of different silhouettes that showed his worth as a designer.

how to wear pink it will be, for some, a task so simple that it is not even worth considering. However, for other people, choosing that color that contains all the intention and power of red and the purity of white is an aesthetic declaration of intent that places it far from functionality and close to the strength that innocence contains. To make your life easier when it comes to wearing this color, we have compiled some of the best looks all pink that we have seen throughout this year. spoilers: You will see such varied characters ranging from Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Queen Letizia or Simone Ashley. We warn you that they are not few, so take good note.