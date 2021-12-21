The best Play to Earn to play and earn at Christmas

Christmas it has always been time to video games. There are those who receive one as a gift console and who instead some game for devices already owned. With the boom of the crypto gaming, the holidays that are about to arrive will be occasion to test something new, both in terms of gameplay, both of investment on cryptocurrencies. With the possibility additionally via Play to Earn to also take home something in terms of income.

We have chosen four ecosystems which should be able to offer a lot both to those looking for good cryptocurrencies for investment, and to those who prefer to have fun without too many headaches.

Christmas in Play to Earn? There are several options available

Four blockchain games to try for next Christmas – Play to Earn

The world of gaming in blockchain it is expanding at a rapid pace, also thanks to enormous investments – sometimes even billionaires – by the managers of the related chains and the commercial companies that animate them. We have chosen four, among those that we have tested directly in the editorial office, without wanting to go back to anyone. Indeed, we advise all our readers to report their favorites both in the comments section of this mini-guide, and instead through our official Twitter account. The world of Play to Earn it is becoming increasingly competitive – and choosing can only include a certain amount of personal preference.

One has recently been active alpha to which we can participate by downloading the experimental client – for now only for Windows. Compared to those who have not purchased the pass NFT we will not have access to everything available, but we will still have available at least three gaming experiences level, which will make us understand clearly what the trajectory of the protocol is.

We can download the client for Windows and start navigating this metaverse

For those who want to invest in The Sandbox it is available on various exchanges. We don't have to spend anything to play. What is obtained by playing on the platform can be exchanged on the marketplace – with some pieces of author that could be worth a lot, given the first fruits of the network itself.

It runs on the blockchain of Chromia and it’s one of the funniest games we’ve got to test directly on Blockchain. The aim of the game is to collect, in self-generated internships, gems and other types of utilities for the development of ours item and our character. It is accessible with any browser and even being still in the process of test it is practically a complete investment experience.

A gameplay phase for Mines of Dalarnia

The relative token is $ DAR, which is accompanied $ CHR which is instead that of reference blockchain. You don't have to pay anything to play, but we can also buy with the gems obtained mines to rent to others.

On the Wax blockchain we can find several games that are already of excellent level and who have a fair number of players. Farmers World it is perhaps the most popular, but by browsing the official website of the protocol we will be able to find others as well. WAX has deserved the inclusion in our ranking of advice also thanks to the important commercial agreements that it is closing with large companies such as the franchise of Spiderman.

A gameplay phase for Farmers World

Here, too, for those who want to invest $ WAXP is listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Last in order of insertion but not of importance. A lot is moving on this protocol, indeed a lot – and once again we are spoiled for choice. Many of the best titles are still limited access, but we can still have some fun with Town Star, albeit still in beta. We also have access to several Store to try to speculate on some NFT of perspective.

Town Star – One of the most popular titles on $ GALA

Who wants to invest in the future of this token – part of a group that has invested 1 billion for future developments – can do it with various cryptocurrency exchanges along with many other gaming tokens that could help us animate our Christmas and also make us earn something while we have fun.

Crypto Gaming and Play to Earn: bubbles destined to explode?

We believe not, for a very simple reason. We are in front of one niche which is still found at the dawn and that despite a 2021 it still has enormous growth prospects.

We have also avoided mentioning more famous protocols, we think Axie Infinity, not because they are not solid, but because they are probably closer to their apex. For those who want to combine a passion for cryptocurrencies and video games, this could be a truly unforgettable Christmas.