The best police series you can’t stop watching on Amazon Prime Video

Streaming platforms are full of content to watch. The catalogs are so full of titles that it sometimes makes it difficult to see or even find something good. If you are one of those who enjoys fiction with crimes, unsolved mysteries and a lot of drama, the genre police is for you.

Today we bring you a selection of the best police series to see in Amazon Prime Video and that are hidden in the catalog. Most of these titles not only have compelling stories, but great casts that will have you devouring them in a few hours.

The Looming Tower

In 2018 it premiered The Looming Towera miniseries based on the homonymous book by Lawrence Wright and that gets fully into the world of espionage, focusing on intelligence agencies and terrorism.

In just 10 episodes, The Looming Tower explores the events that occurred in the United States at the end of the 90s, and how the rivalry between the FBI and the CIA could have contributed to the events of September 11, 2001. The fiction has protagonists the members of the main terrorist divisions of both organizations and their search over time to find the main terrorist groups that threaten the West.

This miniseries features performances by Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Alec Baldwin, Jennifer Ehle, Bill Camp and Annie Parisse.

totem poles

Another hidden gem of the genre police on Amazon Prime Video is totem poles. This French production of only 8 episodes takes us to 1965, in the middle of the Cold War, where an aerospace engineer starts working as a spy. While Francis works and cooperates with the French intelligence services and the CIA, he meets Luydmila, a young pianist who is forced to work for the KGB, the Russian espionage agency. Soon, a romance will develop between them whose feelings may not be as genuine as they think.

The fiction features the performances of Niels Schneider, Vera Kolesnikova, José Garcia, Lambert Wilson and Ana Girardot.

Stumptown

Other police drama for those who enjoy this genre is Stumptown. The fiction is based on the comic of the same name, created by Greg Rucka, Justin Greenwood and Matthew Southworth.

The story follows Dex, a war veteran struggling to get her life back on track. Overwhelmed by the trauma of the war, her gambling debts, and unable to hold down a steady job, Dex begins working as a private investigator to try to solve cases the police can’t intervene. To carry out her new role, she will have the help of detective Miles Hoffman and Gray McConnell, a bar owner and friend of hers.

The series has 18 episodes and includes performances by Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal and Adrian Martinez.

memory of a crime

The last recommendation on this list is a police a native of the Czech Republic that has only 6 episodes. The story follows Petr, a rookie police investigator whose highest aspiration is fighting crime and seeking justice. However, he soon uncovers a series of irregularities at the police station he works for that threatens to destroy not only his career but his life as well.

All 6 episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video and features performances by Jirí Mádl, Eliska Krenková, Robert Rasa, Stepán Benoni, and Martin Havelka.

