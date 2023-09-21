The best post-apocalyptic open world games

Reflexes Open world games are often set on post-apocalyptic versions of Earth, offering players the opportunity to explore different versions of the future.

Games like Days Gone and Mad Max stand out for creating immersive worlds set in desolate or zombie-infested landscapes.

Horizon: Zero Dawn and Nier: Automata feature unique post-apocalyptic settings, with beautiful landscapes and intriguing stories.

Open world games have a variety of settings, with some taking the approach of being set in a fictional version of a real-world city, and others choosing to take a much more medieval or directly science-fiction-related approach in a distant world. in some place.

RELATED: The Best Post-Apocalyptic Games of All Time

However, several open world games choose to place themselves and their beautifully designed maps in much darker versions of a futuristic Earth that saw some sort of apocalyptic event. From near to far futures, these deal with everything from zombie infestations to robot apocalypses, leaving plenty of room for players to explore some incredible versions of the future.

6 Past days

One of the easiest ways to set up an open world game after an apocalypse is to run it with the zombie theme and Past days is a recent example of a game that did surprisingly well. Set in Oregon after an outbreak that destroyed the world, leaving most of humanity as “freakers”, who are essentially zombies, providing the basis for a zombie-related game with real heart.

Deacon is the player character, a former outlaw now simply trying to survive. When he discovers that her wife, Sarah, may still be alive, he sets out on a journey after her. The open-world adventure is wonderfully fun, with a fascinating amount of world-building done that doesn’t settle for the “normal zombie apocalypse” style and prefers a more layered tone both narratively and in world-building.

5 Far Cry: New Dawn

New Dawn It was an experimental title for the Very far franchise, taking the opportunity for a fascinating spin-off that follows the canon ending of Very far away 5. In that, a nuclear bomb, now suspected to be owned by Pagan Min, explodes and destroys Hope County, leaving it a much more desolate place in the 2030s. This meant some fascinating things for the map that was created for New Dawn.

RELATED: Far Cry: The Franchise’s Toughest Outposts

Instead of generating a completely modified location, the open world map used in New Dawn is essentially the same as the construction of Hope County since Very far away 5, it just looks different and several areas have changed a bit. This made the development process easier and was also a fascinating return to a familiar area for players, albeit with many more mutated animals and colorful flowers scattered throughout this “new world” version of Hope County.

4 Mad Max

The world of Mad Max It is one of the most recognizable post-apocalyptic worlds in cinema, but it was a surprise how little interest the game version generated among fans. A very underrated map and game, the open world environment of Mad Max does a great job of translating the world of the film franchise into something that can be explored in an interesting way.

Although most of the well-known Mad Max The world is made up of an empty desert, that feeling is cool and intriguing for a setting, the desolate world provides a great backdrop for the heavy focus on vehicular combat throughout the game. Players can easily traverse a wider area as they are usually in a car, allowing them to see more of this rugged land.

3 Horizon: Zero Dawn

The now infamous Aloy and her world are certainly post-apocalyptic, ruled by the machines she faces. It is a post-apocalyptic version of the United States, although very different from what is seen in most similar games. The machines now rule the Earth and there is general peace with humans, until the Trouble.

RELATED: Video game worlds that would be fun to live in

The world of Horizon It is beautiful, as the natural world has once again taken control in the absence of human rule. It helps that the oversaturation of colors gives a slightly dreamy and unrealistic look to much of the game, allowing players to get caught up in the open world and everything that can be explored in and around it.

2 Nier: Automata

A very different “robot”-centric post-apocalyptic environment can be found in Nier: Automata. Set thousands of years later nierStill in a post-apocalyptic Japan, the world of proxy war between androids and machines is quite grim, with a dark tone that matches the story told throughout the multiple playthroughs that the game requires.

Areas range from much darker and more mechanical colors and styles to open world areas, and some are even greener and more natural. The desolation of the world and story don’t take away from the fact that this open world is a fascinating interpretation of what Earth could look like thousands of years after such an apocalyptic event.

1 Fallout New Vegas

The most famous post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise is Falland there is no better game in the franchise than Fallout New Vegas. Although this is a very controversial topic, New Vegas It does a lot of things right, particularly with the open world that players can explore, feeling so full and rich and full of different life forms and events that players can deal with or run away from.

New Vegas remains very loved by Fall fans, and the Mojave Wasteland is an area that many players hope to return to in the future of the franchise. New Vegas and the Fall The world, in general, is quite bleak in many ways, between super mutants, demons, and the sense of loss that permeates many characters despite the apocalypse that took place hundreds of years ago. It’s the perfect combination of fun gameplay and a dark story that reminds everyone who plays in that world of what was lost when the bombs went off.

MORE: The hardest Fallout games, ranked