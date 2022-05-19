The best posters in the history of cinema

1. ET The Extra-Terrestrial Classic of classics. The contact between the alien and humanity. And the flying bike. Pure perfection.

2. Ghostbusters The film features legends like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis. None of them appear on the poster. And there is no need: it is unbeatable.

3. Pan’s Labyrinth The film directed by Guillermo del Toro has several different posters. But this is the best of all. A poster that invites us to immerse ourselves in the magical universe of the film.

4. Vertigo A poster as classic as the work of Alfred Hitchcock.

5. The Truman Show Jim Carrey’s face appears formed by different scenes from his life. Sure, Truman is the star of a TV show and he doesn’t know it. The poster represents the idea of ​​the film.

6. The Usual Suspects Simple, effective and very good. Five criminals in a police briefing. The starting point of the movie.

7.Gravity Another Mexican director and another multiple Oscar winner, no less than 7. In the poster we see Sandra Bullock suffering an accident in space, very far from planet Earth.

8. 2001: A Space Odyssey A classic in all areas that we imagine. And also in terms of the poster, of course.

9.Amadeus Excellent poster for the film of one of the most famous musicians in history: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

10. The Social Network A style of poster that became fashionable a few years ago: the protagonist and giant letters. In this case the text of the film that tells the story of the creation of Facebook says: “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making some enemies.”

11.Jaws A film that changed the history of cinema. No more no less.

12. 127 hours The beauty of nature is present in this poster for the film directed by Danny Boyle and starring James Franco.

13.Your Name One of the most successful films in the history of Japan: it grossed 360 million dollars. And with a very nice poster that presents its protagonists: a boy from the big city and a girl from a small rural town. An unmissable movie.

14. The Thing This 1982 film was very poorly received by critics and it greatly affected John Carpenter’s career. Some time later, the film was considered a classic, being valued by fans from all over the world.

15.Under the Skin It is not one of Scarlett Johansson’s most famous films, but this poster is very well done.

16. The Nightmare Before Christmas It is very commendable when a poster manages to perfectly convey the director’s style. And this poster does just that with Tim Burton.

17. Old Boy A gem of Korean cinema by director Park Chan-wook, winner of 40 international awards.

18.Akira Cult film, considered one of the best in the history of animation and science fiction.

19. Apocalypse Now One of the best war movies in history. And the poster does it justice. As simple as it is impressive: a red sun and a river that runs through the jungle of Vietnam. And the faces of Marlon Brando and Martin Sheen, of course.

20.Brazil A poster that is the same as Robert De Niro’s film directed by Terry Gilliam: beautiful and difficult to understand.

21. Requiem for a Dream A very hard and dramatic film. And a great poster.

22.Isle of Dogs Wes Anderson is famous for his cinematography, his shots, and his pastel colors. In this poster that does not exist, as it is an animated film. But anyway, it’s very nice.

23.Moon A poster showing the lonely side of being an astronaut. “950,000 miles from home, the hardest thing you have to face is… yourself.”

24.Moon light Another winner of the Oscar for Best Picture, and with a very nice poster. ‘Moonlight’ was the film of the scandal: at the ceremony it was announced that the award would go to ‘La La Land’ but that was a mistake. The most remembered mistake in the history of the Oscars.

25.Scream A classic of modern horror cinema. And a memorable poster.

26. The Rocketeer The movie clearly struggled and is far from perfect. But the poster is magnificent.

27. The Silence of the Lambs Impossible that this poster is not part of the list. Winner of 5 Oscars, a legendary film.

28. Walk the Line The film about the life of Johnny Cash starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon has several posters. But this is the best.