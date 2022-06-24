The best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of June 24

We officially start the summer with somewhat lower temperatures than last week and we have been able to enjoy more pleasant moments of coolness.

But, as usual on these dates, there are still hours of high temperatures, so the best thing to do during those times is to be at home comfortably enjoying the news offered by the main streaming platforms.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we continue with our weekly routine recommending the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 24, 2022. Take good note!

Without a doubt, the most outstanding premiere of Netflix Spain is the arrival of season 3 of The Umbrella Academythe successful platform series based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

After the events of the previous season, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five return to their time and discover to their astonishment that history has changed again when they find their father alive.

But not only that, but other young people are part of the academy, now having the name The Sparrow Academy, in which one of its members is Ben Hargreeves, the brother who died in the past and that only Klaus could see through his ability. This is our review of The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Another of the best premiere series on Netflix Spain it is The paper house: Koreathe Korean version of the successful Spanish series that this time shows another science fiction plot.

VIDEO Trailer for Money Heist: Korea, the new version of the popular Spanish Netflix series

A) Yes, the series presents us with a Korea that is on the verge of unification and there is a Joint Security Area, located where present-day North and South Korea divide, which contains a mint that will be the scene of the heist by the Professor and his gang.

In the midst of the reunification process, the Mint is printing a new unified currency as a basis for building a stable joint economy. But despite people’s hopes of unification, it seems that only the rich got richer.

That will be the reason why the Professor will gather his gang to commit the heist in the Mint. Nevertheless, What will stand between the thieves and their loot will be a joint task force led by a South Korean negotiation specialist and a North Korean agent..

within the best premiere series of HBO Max Spain we have Mind Over Murder, a six-episode documentary miniseries that explores a true case.

this documentary tells the strange and complex story of six people who were convicted in 1985 of the murder of a 68-year-old lady named Helen Wilson. in Beatrice, Nebraska.

As for the best new series on amazon prime video we find Chloéan intrigue miniseries starring Erin Doherty, Jack Farthing, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brandon Micheal Hall, and Poppy Gilbert, among others.

Its plot follows Becky Green, a girl obsessed with the perfect image reflected in the social networks of her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne. Chloe’s charming life, her doting husband and her circle of successful friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so much with her own.

When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her.either. Through her alter-ego Sasha de ella, Becky becomes a powerful and transgressive heroine; Popular and well-connected “someone” with a much more exciting and addictive life and loves than the “nobody” that Becky is.

Nevertheless, the charade soon darkens and blends with reality as Becky moves deeper into Chloe’s inner circle.discovering that the young woman’s real life was not nearly as perfect as it looked on the Internet.

On the other hand, between Amazon Prime Video first-run movies we highlight moon fallscience fiction film directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson.

The tape starts with the moon on course to collide with the planet Earth because something knocks it out of its orbit.

Weeks after impact, a NASA executive and ex-astronaut thinks she has the key to averting disaster, but no one believes her except a working astronaut and conspiracy theorist.

This disparate group will undertake a dangerous mission to space that will save the planet and the entire world population, although they will have to leave their loved ones behind, perhaps forever. Here we leave you our review of Moonfall.

We arrive at premieres of Disney Plus Spain highlighting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe most recent film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been available on the platform since June 22.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong, The film follows America Chavez, a young woman from another universe who, along with a deceased version of Doctor Strange, ends up on Earth-616.where she is helped by the Strange that we all know to finish off a dangerous demon that was chasing her.

The girl has the ability to move between universes, but she is not able to control her power, so she depends on the protection of this Strange to prevent a mysterious being from taking away her power, because doing so would end her own life.

Seeing the complexity of the situation, Strange decides to go in search of Wanda Maximoff, considering her the Avenger with the greatest power right now. (and whose mystical abilities would be of great help). Will they be able to resolve this new conflict? You can read our review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

As for the best new series on disney plus couldn’t miss the season finale Obi-Wan Kenobithe Star Wars Universe series with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

In the episode we will see the long-awaited “final” showdown between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi while Reva tries to locate Owen to take Luke after discovering that he is Anakin’s son. We leave you here our review of Obi-Wan Kenobi part VI.

Another of the new Disney Plus series It is the third episode of Ms Marvelthe most recent series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iman Vellani in the role of the young superheroine.

In the chapter Kamala will discover important information about the origin of both the mysterious bracelet and her own family. This is our review of Ms. Marvel chapter 3.

Here we end our review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 24, 2022. If you want other recommendations to be entertained, here we leave you the best series that are available in Movistar Plus +.