The best premiere movies and series (September 5-11)

We start a new week with the bittersweet taste, for many, of going back to school or to work. September is what it has, it is a month of reunions for the good and the bad.

Whatever your situation, a good dose of series or movies never hurts, right? This week is full of news that hit theaters and streaming to make your free time more bearable.

In addition to those that we are going to mention, do not forget that we have an appointment with the weekly episodes of series such as The house of the dragon, in hbo maxShe-Hulk, in Disney Plus and The Rings of Power, in Prime Video.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review the best premiere movies and series in Spain during the week from September 5 to 11, 2022.

PINOCCHIO

This Thursday, September 8, will take place the Disney Plus Day. Among the outstanding premieres of that day of celebration for the Casa del Ratón streaming platform, we have Pinocchio.

This is the new live-action remake made by Disney. On this occasion, the 1940 classic comes to life more than ever.

Carved by the craftsman Geppetto, Pinocchio is a wooden doll that comes to life and dreams of being a real boy.

The stellar cast of Pinocchio includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Braccowith Robert Zemeckis directing the film.

CAGE

If you prefer something more overwhelming, this Friday Jaula, the new feature film by Ignatius Tatay.

A couple returning home from dinner find a mysterious girl wandering down the road.

As no one claims her, the couple decides to take her in temporarily, although they must deal with the girl’s obsession with not leaving a square drawn with chalk for fear that a monster will punish her.

COBRA KAI, SEASON 5

Maybe you prefer to move your body a bit with some training: how about 10 new episodes of Cobra Kai?

This Friday the fifth season of the Karate Kid sequel series lands on Netflix, with a new dose of sugarcane nostalgia for fans of the franchise.

After being defeated in the All Valley Tournament by Cobra Kai, Daniel and Johnny have to close their dojos, although LaRusso has a plan to end the domination of Terry Silver.

However, the new leader of Cobra Kai is not going to sit still: he will soon have relentless allies to expand his karate reign.

PISTOL

This Wednesday, on Disney Plus, the miniseries lands Pistola biographical narrative of the British band’s legacy Sex Pistols.

Based on the autobiography of Steve Jones, the six-episode miniseries will explore the impact of Sex Pistol nonconformity on the cultural revolution of the 1970s.

From threatening to overthrow the government to the complete break with the “establishment” that marked the trajectory of the iconic formation.

RICK AND MORTY, SEASON 6

we end up in hbo maxwhere today we will have the first episode of the sixth season of Rick and Morty, the prodigious series of adult swim.

After the shocking finale of the fifth season, Rick and Morty must face new challenges in a reality in which many of their technological advantages may have disappeared.

However, don’t underestimate Rick’s disturbed, albeit brilliant, mind, Sanchez: a guy capable of turning himself into a pickle to avoid going to therapy, is capable of anything.

With this we end our review of the best movies and series that land this week in Spain. Not all of them are, of course, since we have premieres like journey to paradisewith the return of the tandem of George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

We will also have hinterlandwhich lands on Movistar Plus+ with a story of revenge set after the First World War.

September has started strong with a very busy week. Which premiere are you most looking forward to this week?