the best premieres in november

There is never a lack of premieres of interest as far as series are concerned. In any month of the year there is always something that we were waiting for or that catches our attention for any detail. This month of November could not be the exception, although more than premieres we have the landing of new seasons of long-running and mythical series that drag numerous fans who see how their favorite titles far from being canceled continue to produce a large number of episodes.

Among the oldest we have Grey’s Anatomy with 19 seasons and La que se avecina with 13 and Chicago Fire with 10. There are also others with fewer seasons but also highly anticipated such as Manifest, The Crown, Elite, Mythic Quest or Carnival Row. And of course the premieres of new projects that we will see if they endure and mark the necessary numbers to have at least a second season and among them Willow, Wednesday, Echo 13 and 1899 stand out.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19. Disney+. November 2)

An eternal series that returns with a new season, which places us six months after the end of the 18th season. Now, five new residents join the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital staff, with Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis joining the cast and the day-to-day goings-on at the hospital.

chicago fire (Season 10. AXN. November 2)

Follow the daily life of a group of Chicago firefighters, rescuers and paramedics. Lieutenant Matthew Casey tries to face his day-to-day life and his profession normally, but it is not an easy task. The stress and hustle and bustle of his work and the risk that he must face on a daily basis put him constantly to the test.

The Rookie (Season 5. TNT. November 2)

The series made to measure for Nathan Fillion, years after his departure from Castle, continues to add seasons. The series centers on John Nolan, a 40-year-old man who moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of being a police officer.

block buster (Premiere. Netflix, November 3)

Comedy set in a video store. A young ‘analog’ in charge of the last remaining video store of the Blockbuster chain in the United States fights to prevent its closure and keep his employees happy while dealing with competition. For those of us who are rather analog, it is a priori a premise that hooks us and we will give this trip to the longed-for video stores a chance.

Manifest (Season 4. Netflix, November 4)

A title that is becoming a cult series. Whoever sees it is hooked and eagerly awaits the new episodes. Well here are the new vicissitudes of the passengers of the commercial plane that inexplicably disappeared during a transoceanic flight, and that reappeared in an even more unlikely way five years later. However, for all the passengers on the flight, those five years have not existed. Yes for their relatives, who have tried to rebuild their lives while overcoming the loss of their loved ones. Mystery and drama are served.

Carnival Row (Season 3. Amazon Prime Video, November 4)

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in this fantasy adventure drama set in a Victorian world full of mythological creatures that live with humans, but are deprived of their freedom. A series that we already believed would not return and we are pleased to see that it continues with its interesting premise and its careful billing.

The Crown (Season 5. Netflix, November 9)

One of the most loved and followed series on Netflix, of which some episodes have been shot in Mallorca, which reviews the history of the recently deceased Queen of England, Elizabeth II, and everything that surrounds her. Based on Peter Morgan’s successful play, “The Audience.” The nineties arrive and the British royal family is at its worst. Prince Charles and Diana of Wales are about to divorce. And this conflict will cause an internal crisis.

Mythic Quest (Season 3. Apple TV+, November 11)

A group of developers has created one of the most popular video games of the moment. But in a job where worlds are built and heroes and legends are created, the most important battles are fought not in the game, but in the office. A comedy key approach to the world of video games that helps us to know the ins and outs of a fascinating and complicated world.

Go Santa Claus! (Premiere. Disney+, November 11)

After nearly three decades as Santa Claus, Scott Calvin’s (Tim Allen) magic begins to falter. While trying to cope with the demands of his job, Scott discovers a new clause that makes him rethink his role as Santa and as a father.

1899 (Premiere. Netflix, November 17)

The new series from the creators of ‘Dark’ takes place on a mysterious immigrant ship traveling to America. Things start to get complicated when they stumble upon a riddle on a ship adrift in the middle of the Atlantic. Many expectations to see the new project of the successful and convoluted Dark.

Elite (Season 6. Netflix, November 18)

The intertwined stories continue at Las Encinas school. Conflicts and confrontations in one of the most successful national series of recent times. The cast is renewed this season with the addition of Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa and Álex Pastrana.

the one that is coming (Season 13. Amazon Prime Video, November 18)

More hilarious adventures from the residents of Mirador de Montepinar. They finished last season with their suitcases in tow, after having been victims of an unfair expropriation. Now, they are about to start a new life in a central building, where they will live with new neighbors.

Wednesday (Premiere. Netflix, November 23)

It tells the adventures and the day to day of a teenage Wednesday, a member of the Adams family, as a student, trying to master her psychic abilities while trying to solve the mystery that involves her parents.

echo 13 (Premiere. Apple TV+, November 23)

Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman star in this 10-episode action thriller, based on the series ‘When Heroes Fly’. The plot follows a brilliant young scientist. When Amber disappears on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, her brother and her husband Ella Prince, two men with military experience, fight to find her.

McDonald & Dodd’s (Season 3. Cosmo, November 27)

New season of these two opposite detectives who face impossible and convoluted cases in the English city of Bath. Three long episodes with these premises: a woman is found dead on a deckchair in broad daylight and in full view of everyone, a famous Formula 1 driver is murdered during a pit stop, and an important and wealthy businessman from the city is found in a tomb on the Day of the Dead…

Willow (Premiere. Disney +, November 30)

Warwick Davis returns to embody the mythical character of the cult fantasy film of the 80’s directed by Ron Howard. It is the beginning of a new adventure through the fantastic land of this endearing character.