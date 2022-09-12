The best premieres of the week on HBO Max — New Code

Do you hear the sound? Do you hear the sustained chime? They are knocking on your door and they are the new releases of the week on HBO Max. And it’s not about new series. No new universes coming. There are no new codes that you have to assimilate. No new characters coming. It is a week of premieres of series seasons that you probably already know. And face it: entering a world you already know is much more pleasant than starting all over again from scratch. Especially in these tough weeks full of stress, sadness and anxiety. post-holiday in which you arrive home absolutely defeated. Look what juicy little things:

Birdgirl, S2, September 14

Let’s analyze the two possible scenarios. In the first you know bird girl and you completed the curious narrative path that it proposed in its first season throughout its six episodes, some of them with names as curious as sharing bears either that enters your hand. There we leave it. In the second you don’t know bird girl and you have not the remotest idea if you would like it. Let’s see: Is animation cool? Are you into superheroine adventures? Would you rather have a good laugh than cry like a cupcake? Yes? Then you are in time to see those six initial chapters and grab the premiere of the second season on Wednesday with all the wins.

Subscribe to HBO Max FOR €8.99

The Handmaid’s Tale, S5, September 15

24 hours later comes the real girl of the week: the premiere of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale after 15 months of absence. And here we are not even going to bother to present you with two scenarios because we have not the slightest doubt that you know her and have devoured the 36 episodes that they have published to date. Little to say. Hardly anything you don’t know except that another 10 are coming, that Elisabeth Moss herself has declared that it will have more sexual tension than the previous seasons and that it is rumored that it could be the last. Yes, maybe, just maybe, it’s la season that puts the finishing touch to one of the toughest dramas in history.

The Spookys, S2, September 17

And on Saturday, if you don’t feel motivated enough to go out, you can stay at home watching the second season of one of the most absurdly great series of recent times: the spookys, a work that is a true tribute to lovers of terror. Of course, the surrealism of this series slides terror into much more comical territories. It is not a series to be scared. It is a series to laugh through the usual and not so usual codes of terror. If you have a friend who is bored on Saturday and you don’t have a plan, we recommend you swallow the first season and continue with the premiere of the second. Deli.

