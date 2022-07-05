The best premieres to go to the cinema this summer

Not only from the movies and series of the platforms in streaming you can live in summer. Psychologists recommend leaving home, even at sunset, and even enjoying a good premiere in a movie theater in the cool.

We review here the most anticipated and promising releases of the summer (July and August) that you will be able to see in cinemas, from the new blockbuster of the saga Thor to vintage biopics, adventures, terror and an entertaining Spanish musical that revives the classics of Hombres G.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

Fourth film as the protagonist of Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel universe. This time he is also accompanied by Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale, Russell Crowe… Directed by the new genius Taika Waititi (What we do in the shadows). On this occasion, the adventures of the Nordic god take him on a dark journey into his interior. Theatrical release July 8.

Benediction (July 8)

Biographical drama set in the 1920s, directed by the prestigious British director Terence Davies (story of a passion). It tells the life of Siegfried Sassoon, a poet who was inspired by his terrible experiences at the front during the First World War, was admired by aristocrats and famous writers and stage designers of the time, while scandalized by the open homosexuality of the. One of the most anticipated films of the year, acclaimed at the last San Sebastian Festival. Premiere on July 8.

Father there is only one 3 (July 15)

The summer with the new saga of family films by Santiago Segura has already become a tradition. In this third of the series, Segura once again proposes a clean humor for the whole family, with the ambition of reigning in the box office of summer releases. This time he is accompanied by Antonio Resines. Premiere on July 15.