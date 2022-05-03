The best rated shooter in the history of Metacritic, at a ridiculous price on Steam

The video game that touched 100 rating points on the prestigious review site can be obtained very cheaply on the Valve platform.





Steam It has the most varied range of video games available and, beyond being regularly updated with new releases and games that arrive on the platform, it also has historical titles that marked an era at really low prices. The clearest example is highest rated shooter in Metacritic historywhat can be obtained at a very affordable price.











The highest rated PC shooter in Metacritic history, at a ridiculous price on Steam

half life 2 is a first-person shooter that is close to celebrating 20 years since its launch, but that marked an era in the history of video games, to the point that its 96 rating points on Metacritic make it the game of its category on PC.

Today, Half-Life 2 can be obtained on Steam for just $129.99 Argentine pesos, a really low figure for a title of such magnitude. Undoubtedly, it is an opportunity not to be missed, since for the same money you could eat an alfajor for, today you could add an iconic video game to your digital library.

Half Life 2 Trailer









What is Half-Life 2 about, the highest rated shooter in history

With the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original Half-Life, and with the addition of new realism and responsiveness, Half-Life 2 opens the door to a world in which the player’s presence affects everything around him, from the physical environment to the behaviors – even the emotions – of friends and enemies. The player picks up the lever again. research scientist Gordon Freemanwhich is set on an alien-infested Earth that is being mined to the bone, with its resources depleted and its population dwindling. Freeman is forced into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the evil he unleashed on Black Mesa.. And a lot of people, people he cares about, count on him.

How to download Half-Life 2 on Steam

To get Half-Life 2 at this incredible price, all you need to do is log in to Stram with your username, search for the game, pay for it at just $129.99, and download it; or if not, simply click on the following link and follow the instructions on Steam:











Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



