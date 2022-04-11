the best recent biographical series (and where to watch them)

The biographical series are currently having a boom, and the fact is that the most incredible stories are not only becoming documentaries, but also productions where the best actors give life to real people who experienced extraordinary situations.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James they became Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, amanda seyfried brings to life a woman who managed to swindle the brightest minds in Silicon Valley, susan sarandon became a legendary actress of old Hollywood, there is a series about great NBA athletes, about strange murders and even about a charismatic false heiress who lived a high life robbing and cheating the richest people in New York.

True stories are always interesting, but they are even more so when they focus on peculiar people, famous people or with stories that are out of the “normal”, and in streaming there is a lot to watch and explore, and there are even some series that are They have won many awards and the best reviews.

The best biographical series today and where to watch them:

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, This series tells the story behind the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, showing the moment in which it was stolen from his private safe, until it reached the Internet and caused a revolution, in addition to showing how this affected the actress and the musician. The series prompted Anderson herself to reveal that she was about to present a Netflix documentary with her version of her story.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

John C. Riley and Quincy Isaiah star in this series that begins with the arrival of Earvin “Magic” Johnson to the Lakers in the 70s, becoming one of the best players of the moment and in history. In addition, he goes on to show a powerful team made up of the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pat Riley, going on to form one of the most powerful dynasties of the 1980s that participated in a series of nine NBA championships.

Halston (Netflix)

Before returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor he became Halston, one of America’s foremost fashion designers. Halston dressed famous women, socialites, models and actresses, such as Liza Minelli, and was part of Studio 54’s wild party, drug and sex scene.

Feud: Bette and Joan (Netflix)

Sussan Sarandon and Jessica Lange were chosen by Ryan Murphy to tell the story of one of the most epic fights in Hollywood history, between the great Bette David and the legendary Joan Crawfird, who worked together on a movie while trying to prove to the industry that they were still relevant.

The Assassination of Gianne Versace (Netflix)

Created by Ryan Murphy, this series stars Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martinand is a crime series that tells the story of the murder of the famous designer Gianni Versace, focusing on his story, but also on that of the man who shot him in front of his Miami mansion, and who was accused of several other murders.

Hollywood (Netflix)

It is not exactly a biographical series of a person, but rather tells the story of an aspiring actor who runs into great figures of classic cinema, such as Rock Hudson and Anna May Wongshowing how the industry worked, all its prejudices and even the story of the man who was in charge of arranging secret sexual encounters for celebrities. Darren Criss, Samara Weaving and Maude Apatow are some of the protagonists.

The Girl From Plainville

Elle Fanning gives life to Michelle Carter, a teenage girl who was put on trial after the death of her boyfriend. What caught the attention of the case was that her boyfriend committed suicide, but she was charged and put on trial because she encouraged him through a series of text messages, telling him to go ahead with the plan and convincing him to carry it out even when he began to doubt and change his mind.

The Act (Starz Play)

Based on a very disturbing true story (which was part of what inspired the movie Run on Netflix), The Act tells the story of a selfless mother who dedicates herself to caring for her daughter who suffers from a terminal illness that has left her in a wheelchair. Deedee and Gypsy They seem like a perfect family, but when the mother is found murdered at home and the daughter disappears, the investigators discover that things were not as they painted them and that they were hiding many secrets that ended up causing the crime.

The Dropout (Star+)

amanda seyfried is the protagonist of this series that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, a woman who, after dropping out of college, decides to create a company that will revolutionize the world of medical diagnoses and tests, and even raised billions of dollars from big businessmen from Silicon Valley. Everything seemed perfect, until it was discovered that the technology she was proposing did not exist and it had all been a hoax.

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Colin Firth, Toni Collette (from Hereditary), Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey, This series is based on the story of novelist Michael Peterson, his North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who was found dead on the front steps of their home. Her husband was the prime suspect, but the case turned into chaos when the conspiracy theories began pouring in. The series premieres on May 5.

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Julia Garner, of the Ozarks, is Anna Devey, a woman who arrives in New York announcing that she was a German heiress who was about to receive a millionaire fund and that she wanted to create her own foundation. Soon, Anna began to win over the rich and powerful, living in luxury and even taking expensive trips, but she was not who she claimed to be, she had no millions and no way to pay for everything she had bought, from expensive meals in restaurants from luxury, to stays in hotels and trips to Morocco.