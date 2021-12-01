the best releases of December 2021

It will be a bubbly December for all streaming platforms, which will offer their subscribers products capable of satisfying all tastes and needs. During the upcoming holidays, we will be able to greet some television series that have kept us company in the past years, such as The house of Carta And Lost in Space, whose latest seasons will be available on Netflix. Netflix itself also relaunches with some films destined to have an important role in the 2022 Oscar race, such as the particular reinterpretation of the western The power of the dog, signed by Jane Campion, the latest extraordinary work by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of God or the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay, with protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett And Meryl Streep.

Streaming: the December releases on Amazon Prime Video

No less is Amazon Prime Video, which will bring to its catalog a film of attraction such as Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, e The Ferragnez – The series, interesting mix between documentary and reality show dedicated to the life of the stars Chiara Ferragni And Fedez. The platform is also always active on the front of external acquisitions: in December we will also find the entire Harry Potter saga and At Quiet Place II And Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, recently passed into the room.

December releases on Disney +

Disney + also has its say in the so-called streaming battle. The platform’s ace in the hole is definitely The Book of Boba Fett, a new series set in the Star Wars universe that will debut on December 29th, in time for a slap-up end of the year for all fans of the events of the distant galaxy. Cinephiles will be able to count on the arrival in the catalog of The Last Duel from Ridley Scott, which aims to recover disappointing receipts in the hall with streaming. Also not to be missed is the long-awaited arrival on Disney + of Mickey’s Christmas Carol, a reinterpretation of the classic by Charles Dickens which has in turn become an animation classic.

The other streaming platforms

The streaming war isn’t limited to the three main contenders. In December, Sky and Now also offer their subscribers projects with a strong appeal. Above all, they certainly stand out And Just Like That…, sequel / reboot of Sex and the City which will be broadcast weekly simultaneously with the United States, e Everyone at home is fine, series of Gabriele Muccino based on his film of the same name, received with enthusiasm during the latest edition of the Rome Film Fest.

Apple TV + will also be part of the game, which will be streaming in December Swan Song, an intense family drama set in the future, with two exceptional protagonists as Mahershala Ali and Glenn Close.