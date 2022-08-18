the best releases of summer 2022

What does the Disney Plus streaming platform have in store for you this summer 2022? As usual, the famous film production company thinks of the whole family and offers content adapted to each generation. We can already tell you that the summer season should fill you!

Disney+ catalog: action and entertainment on the program

Your animation studios favorites have been busy since the beginning of the year. New achievements, each more promising than the last, are imminent.

But that’s not all. Several award-winning and critically acclaimed films will make their entry into the Disney Plus catalog this summer. As well as captivating series and documentaries to consume alone or with familywithout moderation.

Here is what awaits you on the streaming video platform for the beautiful season of this year 2022.

A highly anticipated series

No need to prolong the suspense any longer. From August 17, 2022fans of marvel universe will have the pleasure of discovering the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Announced by the Marvel group for months now, the female adventures of the famous green and muscular hero finally land on your screens. Alongside Tatiana Maslany in the role of superheroexpect to get your adrenaline pumping through nine episodes of more or less thirty minutes.

The series follows the daily life of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases dealing with supernatural cases. But how manage a successful legal career when we count a green titan In his family ?

Of many adventures await the 30-year-old whose career bears witness to the difficulties of juggling her professional life, her personal existence and her new powers. Because She-Hulk is actually endowed with the same abilities as her male counterpart!

Disney+ summer 2022: tenderness and good humor

Let’s stay a little longer in the Marvel universe. Since August 10young and old have the pleasure of finding the adorable little tree present in the films Guardians of the Galaxy: Groot.

How not to melt in the face of this young shoot decked out in such a touching clumsiness? In the exclusive mini-series My name is Grootreunite with Vin Diesel to interpret the voice of Baby Groot, and Bradley Cooper in the role of Rocket, the mischievous raccoon who does not leave him.

Five original short films allow us to follow the tribulations of the tree as it grows and explore the galaxy. Failures and successes follow one another at a frantic pace and with humor in the daily life of this little being; and, one thing is certain, you will follow them with relish.

Preylet the fight begin

the battle theme is indeed in the spotlight this summer on Disney Plus! Like the movie Preywhich is broadcast on the screens since August 5, 2022. Entitled ” The Predator returns to hunt “, this feature film is in fact a new iteration of the successful saga predator.

Narua member of the Amerindian tribe of the Comanches, has set himself a mission unbeknownst to all his fellows: protect his clan at the approach of the slightest danger. What is the best way to overcome a war machine straight out of space ?

This is what Naru will try to discover, with great confrontation between tomahawk and technological weapons. turn off the lights, prepare the popcorn and make yourself comfortable on your sofa: suspense guaranteed !

Amber Midthunder takes on the first major role of her career in this captivating film directed by Dan Trachtenbergalready known for his production of 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Embark on a journey through the galaxy

This summer of 2022, Disney Plus is also thinking of fans of the Star Wars universeespecially with an animated film that will delight the youngest and older children.

With the short film LEGO STAR WARS: It’s summer!Disney delivers a very nice performance here, perfectly in tune with the summer period. Lightness and laughter are at the rendezvous.

Everything happens after the episode of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. finnthe protagonist, hopes to take some rest after suffering repeated assaults from the imperial guard. He therefore organizes a well-deserved vacation for him and his friends.

Obviously, nothing goes as planned and Finn finds himself isolated from the group. While trying to join them, he encounters the ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa. Many follow summer vacation stories which did not go as expected…

Cult films added to the catalog

Several successful feature films will be appearing in the Disney Plus directory this summer. The occasion of see or re-watch great cinema classicsto have a good time relaxing when the mercury reaches record temperatures…

How to stay cool in front of the TV

Speaking of a heat wave, it’s fitting that the iconic film Heat will burst on the SVOD platform on August 26. Of course, you will have to wait a few more weeks, but the wait is worth it.

The duo formed by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, true icons of the seventh art, will allow you to immerse yourself with delight in this feature film of nearly three hours. Proof, if any, that American cinema is capable of producing thrillers worthy of the name.

Follow the face-to-face that opposes Neil McCauleyemeritus robber and Vincent Hanna, a seasoned lieutenant, following a robbery that went wrong. An event that will attract a little too much attention to his taste on the criminal, who would do without publicity.

Over time, the two men will reveal themselves to each other, without ever meeting. If not at the very end of the film, during a mythical scene where their respective dislike and admiration.

jojo rabbitbetween drama and comedy

The now famous feature film by New Zealand director Taika Waititi can be viewed on small screen since August 12, 2022 on Disney+.

Jojo Rabbit, a young boy with an overflowing imagination, invents a friend with whom he shares his daily life. Which friend is none other than… Adolf Hitler!

The day his mother, an activist and member of the Resistance, hides a young Jewish girl in their attic, Jojo will realize that he was on the wrong track from the start.

Her world Vision will be changed forever, for the better.

In terms of notable female roles in this film, we note the presence of Scarlett Johansson in mother courage and that of Rebel Wilsonon the side of the “bad guys”.