The Best Robert Downey Jr. Movies Outside of Marvel

since he became Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. He has become the favorite actor of many moviegoers. However, he before putting on the metal suit for more than 10 years until his farewell in Avengers: Endgameand in the midst of several scandals for his drug use, RDJ filled his career with notable roles in films that may be overshadowed in his filmography compared to the productions of Marvel. The actor will return to the big screen in 2023 at the hands of Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer.

Next, you can enjoy a small list of 5 of the best films in the filmography of Robert Downey Jr. ( outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe ), and where to see them.

Chaplin (1992)

Related news

As crazy as it sounds, Robert Downey Jr. played himself charlie chaplin before becoming Tony Stark. And even more surprising, the director of the film was none other than Richard Attenboroughnamely, John Hammond from jurassic-park. In this acclaimed film, RDJ will turn his feet 180 degrees to embody the historic man who changed cinema forever in this phenomenal biopic.

Chaplin can be bought/rented from Youtube, amazon and iTunes.

Short Cuts (1993)

Do you like the masterpiece of Paul Thomas Anderson, Magnolia? Then you can’t miss the movie that inspired it. the acclaimed director Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye, The Player, Nashville) surprised audiences in 1993 with this heartwarming drama that intertwines the stories of different characters through crazy coincidences. In addition to RDJ, the director of M*A*S*H* assembled a great cast including Andie MacDowell, Jack Lemmon, Matthew Modine, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Robbins, Frances McDormand, Chris Penn, Lily Tomlin, and Tom Waits.

Short Cuts It is available for purchase/rent at Youtube, amazon and iTunes.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang! (2005)

RDJ’s flamboyant personality, coupled with the charisma of Val Kilmer and the screenwriter of Lethal Weaponall in one movie. Before giving us one of the best “buddy-cop” comedies of recent years with The Nice Guys, Shane Black gave us another masterpiece of the genre with RDJ and Val Kilmerinstead of Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. On Christmas Eve, a criminal (RDJ), will cross paths with his childhood sweetheart (michelle monaghan) and the mysterious death investigation of his sister being carried out by detective Gay Perry (Val Kilmer).

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang! It is available in hbo max on latin americaand in Movistar Plus from Spain.

Zodiac (2007)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. took it upon themselves to investigate the cases and find the deplorable zodiac killer in this David Fincher movie (based on true events), before all ending up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cruel thriller follows the dangerously obsessive path that San Francisco detectives will fall into to decipher the clues left by the vile murderer near his victims.

Zodiac is available in Movistar Plus for Spainand in hbo max for latin america.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

If there is a role worthy of second place as the most iconic character in the career of Robert Downey Jr. after Tony Stark/Iron Manit is without a doubt Sherlock Holmes. In the film of Guy Ritchie (Snatch, The Gentleman), Sherlock will find himself under a new mystery that he must solve for the good of England, and he will do it with the help of Jude Law as his dear and elementary Dr John Watsonand with Rachel McAdams like the seductress Irene Adler.

Sherlock Holmes It is available to watch on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for Latin America, while it can only be seen from HBO Max in Spain. Its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadowscan be seen both in Latin America and in Spain from hbo max.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!