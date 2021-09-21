The best roles in Ewan McGregor’s career

There victory of Evan McGregor in the context of the 2021 Emmy Awards, obtained for her performance in the Halston TV miniseries, produced by Ryan Murphy and based on the life of the homonymous designer, it turns out to be a last and very important piece of a career full of great successes, which have characterized great celebrity for the Scottish actor. It is not a case that Ewan Gordon McGregor has been considered, within the Empire magazine, among the best 100 movie stars of all time, within a ranking of 1997. Obviously, being able to indicate which are all the film and television works within which the ‘actor has had the opportunity to offer all his great talent and value is not absolutely simple, especially by virtue of a great abundance of products that have often seen him as the protagonist or among the main characters. Obviously, from the point of view of a subjectivity and a classification that must necessarily be restricted in its contents, it is worth indicating which are the best roles in Evan McGregor’s career, citing very important successes and interpretations of the highest level.

Trainspotting

First among the best roles of Evan McGregor over the course of his career he could only be the one inside the film Trainspotting, which also allowed him to achieve a huge global success and to make his image incredibly recognizable and loved throughout the world of cinema and beyond. Trainspotting is a 1996 film directed by Danny Boyle, based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh which was, however, made three years earlier in 1993. Presented out of competition at the forty-ninth 1996 Cannes Film Festival, Trainspotting has become a real cult, as well as one of the cinematic products that are definitely recommended to be viewed by adolescent and adult audiences.

The British Film Institute has included the film product within its own list of the best 100 British films of the twentieth century, even placing it in tenth place, demonstrating a great success that cannot fail to be underlined. McGregor plays the lead role, Mark “Rent Boy” Renton, whose presence within the film is fundamental both for the development of the plot and for the livability and enjoyment of the film in question. In other words, the role of the Scottish actor can only be indicated among the best that can be taken into consideration in a cinematographic context, given the great importance of Trainspotting’s work and beyond.

Star Wars prequel trilogy

If the role of Mark Renton was fundamental in the perspective of the global success of Ewan McGregor, we cannot but say the same also of his interpretation of the Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which counts the 3 episodes released between May 19, 1999 and May 19, 2005. Directed by George Lucas and produced by Rick McCallum, the three episodes turn out to be the following: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. This is certainly a very important recognition, for a career that appears to have been rich in great value and recognizable and tangible successes by fans and not only; the Star Wars saga represents one of the greatest cinematographic successes of all time, as well as a franchise of very important value which, even today, is recognized as one of the most decisive in the development of contemporary cinema.

For this reason, the presence within a product of this type, even if only within the prequel trilogy, turns out to be incredibly important in the career of an actor, who can count on a series of media attention that turns out to be certainly the best and most strengthened. The interpretation of the Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi represents, for Evan McGregor, certainly one of the most important and recognizable successes ever.

Fargo

Moving from the film to the television context, among the best roles in career of Ewan McGregor we cannot fail to underline that within the Fargo television series. The total 41 episodes in four seasons have allowed some actors to emerge in the context of the hugely successful television series, while other cast members have certainly seen a consolidation of their value and skills. Ewan McGregor appears in the third season of the television product, playing the two brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, who present a particularly different life with the former, the elder of the two, who turns out to be a real estate magnate, while the latter a custodian.

The double interpretation of Evan McGregor in the third season of the Fargo anthology series turns out to be a very important last piece of a television career which, although not full of roles like the film one, has allowed him to obtain very important awards and, above all, a great media attention. For this reason, if Evan McGregor had got it 2 nominations for the victory of the Golden Globes, for the musical film Moulin Rouge and romantic comedy The Fisherman of Dreams, respectively in 2001 and 2011, the definitive victory of the much coveted statuette took place precisely for its valuable interpretation within the Fargo anthology series. The television product was broadcast starting from April 15, 2014 and is, still today, available on various streaming platforms, following a series of awards that have made it one of the most successful television series in recent years.

The fisher of dreams

Last among the best roles in the career of Ewan McGregor which deserve to be pointed out is that of Alfred Jones within the film The fisher of dreams. The film product in question, mentioned above, is directed by Lasse Hallstrom, and has been distributed since 2011, based on the novel Salmon fishing in Yemen by Paul Torday, published, in the latest edition, in 2012. The film in question appears to be particularly important, from a purely media and critical point of view, given the great attention it has enjoyed for the themes and contents it is the spokesperson for. In the context of the 2013 Golden Globes, in fact, although he did not get any victory, he was able to take home three important nominations, in the categories of best film or musical comedy, best actor in a musical or comedy film for Evan McGregor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Music for Emily Blunt.