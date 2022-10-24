The best roles played by Vanessa Kirby

british actress vanessa kirby It has been going strong for several years, so it has a quite impressive list of titles under its belt. For this reason we have taken the trouble to choose the best roles that she has played, at least so far.

5 great roles of Vanessa Kirby

White Widow in Mission Impossible: Fallout

In the sixth film of the franchise starring Tom Cruise, vanessa kirby She takes on the role of an underground con artist known as the White Widow. And it is she whom Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and August Walker (Henry Cavill) have to find in order to successfully complete her mission. Her character is expected to appear in at least one more installment of this franchise.

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Martha Weiss in Fragments of a Woman

This film recounts the tragedy experienced by Martha (vanessa kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) after losing her first child after experiencing a complicated birth at home. From that moment on, this woman’s challenge begins to continue with her life and try to overcome what happened. For her great performance in this film, the actress received nominations for the Academy Awards, BAFTA, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe.

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, in The Crown

During the first and second season of the series The Crown, vanessa kirby she played Princess Margaret, based on the real Countess of Snowdon. This role allowed her to further position her name and thanks to it she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination. For her portrayal, she won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Tallie in Forbidden Wish

forbidden wish premiered at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, where it was recognized with the Queer Lion Award for Best LGBTQ+ Film at the festival. The story tells how Abigail (Katherine Waterston) and Tallie (vanessa kirby), two farmers’ wives, fall madly in love and begin to live their passionate relationship in secret.

Hattie Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

This movie is a spin off from the movie series Fast and Furious. In the film, the leads Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), with the help of Hattie Shaw (vanessa kirby), they must face one of the most feared terrorists.

