The best romantic movies to watch on Netflix

1. My Girlfriend Polly We started with ‘My girlfriend Polly’, with Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston. After his wife cheats on him on their honeymoon, Reuben is reunited with a childhood friend who teaches him how to relax and enjoy life.

2. Rest ‘The rest’ has a super cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. Caught in a vicious cycle of empty relationships with unfaithful men, Amanda from Los Angeles and Londoner Iris decide to swap homes.

3. Under the Same Sky A military contractor returns to Hawaii for a satellite launch and rekindles the flame of an old flame while getting close to another woman. With Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams.

4. Question of time – About time One of the best romantic comedies available on Netflix. When Tim finds out that the men in his family can travel through time, he decides to go back in time to conquer the woman of his dreams.

5. As if for the first time A marine biologist falls in love with a teacher with no short-term memory and has to win her back every day.

6. Call Me by Your Name In Italy in the 1980s, amid the splendor of summer, Elio and Oliver discover the intoxicating beauty of a nascent desire that will alter their lives forever.

7. Always the same day After a brief college romance, Emma and Dexter pursue personal dreams, but meet on the same day every year to talk about their lives and loves.

8. Valentine’s Day The pitfalls of modern love are exposed in a carousel that shows us various relationships and the life of singles on Valentine’s Day.

9. The harsh truth A news producer accepts the sentimental advice of her arrogant colleague, not suspecting that his recommendations could lead her to find love.

10. Falling in love with my ex Ten years after their divorce, Jane and Jake reunite for their son’s graduation and end up sleeping together.

11. How hard is love! After finding the perfect man on an app, a writer from Los Angeles crosses the country to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover he’s not who she thought he was.

12. The perfect couple An inveterate womanizer accepts a challenge: date the same woman for a month without falling in love. But will it be as easy as he thinks?

13. Pride and Prejudice Based on the 19th century Jane Austen novel. Mrs. Bennet wants to marry off her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including the newly arrived Mr. Darcy.

14. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Lara Jean’s low-key existence at school is turned upside down when the letters she wrote to all the boys she’s fallen in love with are mysteriously sent.

15. To All The Boys – PS I Still Love You The fictional romance between Lara Jean and Peter is already a true love. What will happen before the appearance of another recipient of the letters?

16. To All The Boys: Forever An old love letter lit the flame of passion between Lara Jean and Peter, but they have few springs, and destiny writes in riddles.

17. 4 halves A romantic comedy that challenges the concept of soul mates with parallel stories of four single friends who form different couples.

18. Counting my exes What if her soulmate was one of her many exes? Ally is determined to search one by one until she finds out.

19. At my height Jodi is tired of hunching through life and wants to conquer her fears. Adolescence, love and changes: with height!

20. Until We Meet Again In the magical city of Cusco, Peru, the opposite lives of an architect and an artist are transformed when they meet, and both change their perspective.

21. Hello, goodbye and everything that happened Clare and Aidan decide to separate before going to college, with no regrets. But one last goodbye could offer them a chance at love.

22. Let go The summer before college, scholar Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who helps her experience carefree teenage life.

23. Always at the best time Marta’s life hangs in the balance after her operation. True love is within her grasp, but will heart triumph against fate?

24. He is like that In this version of the movie She’s Like That (1999), an influencer accepts a challenge: make the lonely boy at school king of the prom.

25. In the best moment Tired of dealing with the ups and downs of the dating world, a woman with a rare genetic disorder decides to set her sights on love, accompanied by her best friends.

26. Christmas in Africa Kate goes on her second honeymoon to Africa, but without a husband. It doesn’t matter: there are elephants, giraffes, zebras, a lot of alcohol and a pilot who looks like Indiana Jones.

27. Rich in love Teto is a young millionaire determined to prove to Paula, the girl he likes, that he is a good boy. But a lie about his past will end up spiraling out of control.

28. Maybe forever Everyone thought that Sasha and Marcus would end up together, except them. After 15 years, they both begin to wonder… could it be?

29. The Other Missy Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams to a work retreat in Hawaii, but no… He’s asked a girl he had a date to forget.

30. Love in works A corporate executive wins an inn in New Zealand and hires a handsome local expert to help with the renovation.

31. The Kissing Booth Elle’s first kiss marks the beginning of a forbidden romance with the cutest boy in school, but it could also be the end of her relationship with her best friend.

32. The Kissing Booth 2 In this sequel, Elle tries to maintain a long-distance relationship, apply to colleges, and strike up a friendship that could change all her plans.

33. The Kissing Booth 3 Determined to make the most of her last summer before college, Elle plans her bucket list while dealing with everything that lies ahead with Noah and Lee.

34. Calendar Love Sloane and Jackson don’t want commitment, until they make a deal to spend the holidays with their families as a couple. What if something changed between these party friends?

35. The incredible Jessica James Devastated after a sad breakup, a New York playwright strikes up an elaborate relationship with a divorced app designer she meets on a blind date.

36. On the same wave Summer loves slip through fingers like sand, but they leave marks for life. Under the Sicilian sun, a boy and a girl will soon understand.

37. Sweet and sour Faced with the opportunities that life offers and the challenges that reality presents, a couple struggles to cope with the ups and downs of their love from a distance.

38. Someone Extraordinary – Someone Great A journalist suffers a love breakup, picks up the pieces of her heart and goes out again with the best company: her friends.

39. My perfect romance Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a developer introduces a revolutionary dating algorithm to the new CEO, who offers her to be the guinea pigs.

40.Ibiza When Harper visits Spain for a business meeting, her friends manage to convince her to strike up an affair with a famous DJ.