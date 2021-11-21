The best Samsung tablets on sale for Black Friday 2021

























If we don’t consider Apple’s iPads and iPad Pros, everyone knows that among the best tablets there are the Samsung Galaxy Tab. A range, that of the Korean giant, considered by many people to be that of best android tablets. Without bothering the factions and looking for the best tablet ever, it is undeniable that the Samsung Galaxy Tabs are tablets with an excellent quality-price ratio.









High price, mind you, but just as much high is the quality And at the top are the technical characteristics of most Samsung tablet models. It is clear to everyone, however, that to buy a Galaxy Tab tablet you have to spend more, because it is certainly not cheap Android tablets. Is it worth it? Yes, because the quality is high and the performance is pure. Can you save anything on a Galaxy Tab? Yes, because sometimes you can find them in discount on Amazon, like in this period of Black Friday: also Samsung Galaxy Tabs are on offer or, in any case, at an all time low price that makes each model even more interesting. The two most interesting today are undoubtedly Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen And Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: features and offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Samsung’s 2020 mid-range model, based on the chip Exynos 9611 by Samsung itself, flanked by 4 GB of RAM e 64 GB of storage memory. The screen is from 10.4 in, compatible with the S Pen, with resolution 2,000 × 1,200 pixels.

The rear camera is 8 MP, with HDR and capable of shooting Full HD video at 30 fps, the front one is 5 MP, capable of shooting videos of identical quality and resolution. Excellent audio, signed AKG, which together with the good display makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a great choice for watching movies on the sofa. There battery it is very large, from 7,000 mAh, with 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available with connection WiFi or cellular and both models are discount on Amazon for Black Friday 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: features and offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the version “Fan Edition“of Samsung’s top-of-the-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7. It’s a very recent model, on the market since June 2021, and quite powerful thanks to the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G (which becomes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G in the WiFi version).

It is available in 4/64 GB of memory or 6/128 GB (which we recommend), WiFi only or with 5G cellular network. The screen is from 12.4 in, with resolution of 2,560 × 1,600 pixels and even on this model there is great AKG stereo sound. Huge battery, from 10,000 mAh, and with fast charging at 45 watts.

On the occasion of Black Friday all versions Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE are minimal priced, but the one we recommend is 6/128 GB.

