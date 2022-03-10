The best Samsung watch falls to 169 euros in an official offer

Samsung’s most beloved smartwatch lowers its price by 100 euros.

Taking a look at the Samsung website we have been surprised seeing this Galaxy Watch4 for just €169. It is a great offer from the official store that collapses one of its most desired smartwatches. Now it can be yours at the price of Xiaomi-Amazfit watches with all the high-end features that it occupies and the support of a large company like Samsung.

The starting price of this Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was 269 euros, so we are talking about a 100 euro drop. What’s more, Samsung gives you a strap Hybrid Leather Band valued at 49.90 euros, so the savings are increased on this purchase. It is an opportunity like few we have seen and on top of that Samsung itself gives it to us.

Save almost 150 euros on this Galaxy Watch4

This Galaxy Watch4 is designed to know yourself, and this is because this time it has enough sensors enough to give you all the data you need to improve day by day. will give you, in just 15 seconds, a complete measurement of your body composition with just two fingers. The sensor Samsung BioActive is able to give us data such as heart rateblood oxygen saturation, and values ​​of fat, skeletal muscle, bone mass, body water, or basal metabolismamong others.

This model, of 40mm diameter it is compatible with 20mm straps available for purchase. New sphere every day with the thousands of options available. The body of this Galaxy Watch4 is made of strong aluminum to chafing and abrasion, as well as you can use it to do swimming exercises. Holds it all (or almost).

The system that runs this Samsung watch is Wear OS with a layer of customization from the Korean manufacturer itself. you will have a huge app library to install and enjoy your watch wherever you are. Connect the GPS and do your exercises outdoors, everything will be recorded on your mobile once you connect them. You can also share your progress and training with friends through the group challenges.

