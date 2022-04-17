The Best Samsung Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy (2022)

Share

With more than proven quality, Samsung wireless headphones are a great purchase. We select the best models in the catalog.

Wireless headphones are one of Samsung’s most successful products. The company devotes a great deal of effort to these wearables, and that is reflected both in the quality of its models and in the sales numbers. if you want some good wireless headphonesin this guide we delve into the Samsung catalog to recommend their best models.

Specifically, we have selected the 4 Best Samsung Wireless Earbuds that you can buy in 2022. We tell you its main characteristics and also its prices, so you can choose taking into account your needs and your available budget. Finally, we choose those that are, for us, best wireless earphones from samsung what can you buy.

Best Samsung Wireless Headphones

You already know that wireless headphones are those that connect to your mobile and other devices via Bluetooth, without the need for cables in between. Samsung is one of the most popular brands in this sector, not only because of the company’s fame, but also because of the good value for money of your products.

In their catalog they have several wireless headphones to choose from, so we are going to tell you about all their advantages so that you can decide with all the information in your hands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Among the best Samsung wireless headphones are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, of which we already told you everything when we had the opportunity to analyze them. We saw that they are headphones comfortable and niceThey fit well in the ears. In addition, you can buy them in different colors: black, purple or gray. On the other hand, its compact size charging case will fit perfectly in any pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro too they sound very good thanks to the team formed by a woofer 11 millimeters and a tweeter 6.5 millimeters. Attention, they have active noise cancellationwhich means they can silence all outside noises so you can listen to music without being disturbed by anything.

These wireless headphones also feature a voice detection mode that automatically detects when you’re speaking to turn off noise cancellation and enable ambient mode. Of course they have touch controls and multiple microphones with wind reduction to capture your voice with maximum quality during phone calls.

As far as autonomy is concerned, as long as you use them with the ANC activated, you can enjoy 5 hours of continuous playback Y 13 more hours with the charging case. If you do without this function, it will be 8 hours of playback and 20 more hours with the charging case, a good figure.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are very complete wireless headphones that have a recommended retail price of 239 euros. However, as it has been a while since its launch, its price drops big, in most cases. they are close to 100 euros in stores such as Amazon, PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés. Although they don’t go down that much in price, you can also buy them at the Samsung store.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

You will also be completely right if you opt for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the newest in the catalog of the South Korean brand. Thanks to its compact size and curved design, the Buds 2 almost disappear when you put it on. Each earbud weighs only 5 grams and has silicone ear tips with good grip, which achieves a very comfortable day-to-day experience.

As we told you in the analysis of the Galaxy Buds 2, the headphones offer a great audio experience, rich in nuances and very balanced. Also, if you download the Galaxy Wearable app, you can choose between different audio profiles. Also has Noise Cancellation and the truth is that it does a great job.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are complete wireless earphones wrapped in a beautiful design.

If you use them with this ANC, you can enjoy up to five hours of autonomy. If you don’t use this function, the battery life will be 7 hours. There is always the charging case to give us a few more hours, up to 15 hours. When it’s time to charge this box, we can do it both wired and wireless.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have an introductory price of €149 and are available in various colors: black, white, purple and green. They tend to fall in price regularly, it is possible buy them even below 100 euros. They are for sale at Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and the Samsung store.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Among the best wireless headphones from Samsung are also the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. You will recognize them instantly because they are the ones that have the shape of a bean, they occupy practically the entire ear when you put them on. Despite its large size, its weight remains at 5.6 grams, so comfort is assured. You can buy them at black, silver and bronze.

You can buy these Galaxy Buds Live with peace of mind if what worries you most is the sound quality, because they sound very good. In addition, they have the very useful active noise cancellation, so that what happens around you does not bother you. To connect to your mobile use Bluetooth 5.1, they equip touch controls and also several microphones so you can participate in phone calls clearly.

Each earphone has a 60 mAh battery, while that of the charging case is 472 mAh. In practice, the Galaxy Buds Live offer 5.5 hours of autonomy with the ANC, 7.5 hours if you do without this function. Using the charging case, you can enjoy 21 hours total. In addition, with a charge of only 5 minutes, you can gain energy for 1 hour of music.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live went on sale in August 2020, but they’re still an interesting buy. Its original price was 189 euros, but now plummets to around 80 euros on Amazon. In addition, it is on sale at PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and the Samsung store.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, despite having been on the market for more than two years, they are still a wise decision. They have a great design, because they are compact, light and hold well to the ears You know, to achieve a good hold, it is key that you choose the correct size of silicone pads. You can buy them in white, black and red.

As we saw in the analysis of the Galaxy Buds +, one of its strengths is the audio quality they offer. Also, if you connect them to the Galaxy Wearable app, you can use the equalizer to customize the audio experience. They do not have active noise cancellation, but their design achieves silence much of the outside. In addition, they have an ambient sound mode.

The Galaxy Buds 2 have a good design, good sound quality and up to 22 hours of battery life.

Another highlight is the battery life, as these headphones can reach 11 hours of autonomy with a single charge. In addition, the charging case can provide 11 more hours of life, that is, 22 hours total. In addition, they are compatible with fast charging and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds + have an original price of 179 euros, but now they are much cheaper. We recommend that you wait until they have a good offer to buy them, you can take them even for about 100 euros on Amazon.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

What are the best wireless headphones from Samsung?

In our experience, the best Samsung wireless headphones you can buy are The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Why? Because they are light and comfortable, they offer a good sound quality, active noise cancellation and 20 hours of autonomy. In addition, they are the most modern model and their price is also affordable, starring in good offers every so often.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

