the best secrets to lower cholesterol

The human body needs a sufficient amount of cholesterol to function properly. However, when there is too much, it can stick to the walls of the arteries and cause a blockage or narrowing. This increases the risk of developing heart-associated diseases and put life at risk.

According to the Spanish Heart Foundation, high cholesterol is a risk factor since “It has been shown that people with blood cholesterol levels of 240 have twice the risk of suffering a myocardial infarction than those with figures of 200″.

To lower high blood cholesterol levels, it is important to make lifestyle changes that contribute positively to this, especially those that are heart-healthy. Experts at Medline Plus, the website of the US National Library of Medicine, point out that the DASH diet is a healthy option for this condition.

Likewise, the Library points out some recommendations to take into account the daily diet:

1. Healthy fats

It is important to limit your intake of total fat and saturated fat. According to the Library, no more than 35% of daily calories should come from dietary fat. It is advisable to choose lean meats, nuts and use canola or olive oil.

Saturated fat and trans fat are harmful to the body. The first stands out for increasing the level of bad cholesterol in the blood (dairy, fried, baked and processed products). And the second can help raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol (crackers, chips, margarine).

2. Eat fruits and vegetables

Fruits are a type of healthy food that should be included in the daily diet. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diets that are notable for being rich in fruits and vegetables help reduce the risk of some types of cancer and prevent disease.

As highlighted Medline Plusa diet that includes them can increase plant stanols or sterols, which are substances that help reduce cholesterol in the diet.

3. Fish

Fish rich in omega-3 acids are a healthy option to lower bad cholesterol in the bloodstream. This food helps raise the level of good cholesterol, protect the heart and reduce the risk of having a heart attack.

The fish that have this component are salmon, tuna and mackerel. “Most adults should eat at least 8 ounces (226.80 g) or two servings of omega-3-rich fish per week. Serving size is 4 ounces (113.40 g) or about the size of a deck of cards”, indicates Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

types of cholesterol

At the time of medical tests on blood cholesterol levels, the document will indicate several types of cholesterol.