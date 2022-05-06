The best-selling Android mobile of 2020 is updated to Android 12

Share

The update to Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available: this is all you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android smartphone of the year 2020, with nearly 270 million units shipped worldwide. Now, Samsung has started to upgrade your popular model with the latest version of the operating system.

As planned, Android 12 has begun to reach the Samsung Galaxy A51and from today it is already possible to enjoy the novelties of OneUI 4.1 in the famous terminal.

Android 12 arrives at the Samsung Galaxy A51 with One UI 4.1

As pointed out by SamMobile, the update to Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy A51 deployment has already started between devices. Although at the end of March, Samsung had already rolled out a first version of the update, it was only available in certain regions, including Vietnam, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Now, Android 12 has reached the Galaxy A51 in the United Statesand the rest of the regions will follow the same path, including Europe and Spain.

The update is available for Galaxy A51 with 4G connectivity. The model with 5G will have to wait a little longer. The firmware comes with the numbering A51xxXXU5FVC2 and includes the latest version of the security patch

Also, since the update is based on OneUI 4.1we find some of the software news that were first introduced together with the Samsung Galaxy S22.

If you have a Galaxy A51, it is most likely that you will be able to enjoy the news of Android 12 and One UI 4.1 in the coming days. That is, as long as your device is unlocked, because if it is associated with a telephone operator, you may have to stay a little longer than normal.

