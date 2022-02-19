The best-selling books that will hit the big screen in 2022

Hollywood loves a sure thing, and there’s nothing surer than a story that has already sold millions of copies and has a built-in fan base. Whether it’s literary or historical fiction, true crime or young adult fiction, when a novel tops the best-seller list, it usually doesn’t take long for some producer, actor or studio looking for opportunities to snap up the rights. . These five recent examples captivated readers and garnered praise in book form, and now some accomplished filmmakers and huge stars are bringing them to the big screen.

Where the Crabs Sing is a study of human behavior

Where the Crawdads Singby Delia Owens, was a smash hit when it was released in 2018, and holds the current record for the most weeks at number one on the world’s best-selling fiction list. New York Times in hardcover. His popularity only increased when Reese Witherspoon and Barnes and Noble selected him for their book clubs.

In the novel, a young woman named Kya Clarke is slowly abandoned to her fate in the swamps of North Carolina, as her family members abandon her one by one. She grows into an admirably self-sufficient but verging on wild girl, complicating her efforts to fit in with society, especially when trying to strike up romantic relationships, at which point this character study of human behavior-particularly abuse – turns into a murder mystery.

Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is producing the film version, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. David Strathairn and Garrett Dillahunt will also appear. It is expected that Where the Crawdads Sing opens in theaters on July 22, 2022.

The Flower Moon Killers spotlights a dark part of American history

David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction begins with a murder in 1920s Oklahoma and ends with a shocking body count and the creation of the FBI. When oil was discovered under the Osage territory and the courts determined that the Indians had rights to the natural resources, the Osage were about to become very rich. Tragically, that was not what happened.

First, convoluted administrative problems delayed the distribution of funds, and then people began to disappear. Killers of the Flower Moon soared up the bestseller list and received nearly universal acclaim upon publication for shedding light on this criminally dark chapter in American history.

The adaptation of the book is being carried out by a group of Hollywood heavyweights and previous Oscar winners and nominees. Legendary Martin Scorsese directs from a screenplay by Eric Roth(Forrest Gump and dunes), and the cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Robert DeNiro and newcomer Lily Gladstone. The film is expected to be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ sometime in 2022.

The bullet train is a thriller with a great cast

Translated into English with the title Bullet Trainthe original -called Maria Beetle- is a thriller by Kōtarō Isaka published in 2010. The book is a high-energy, tense and unexpectedly comic story of mischief and duplicity aboard a high-speed train. Five different assassins working for four different bosses are among the passengers, each one to carry out the orders of their clients, and things only get complicated from the first stop. Some work towards the same goal, while others are at cross purposes, and the plot and the characters’ intentions are never entirely clear.

Sandra Bullock will be joined by Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara and Bad Bunny, to name a few of the highlights of this extensive cast. The film adaptation of Bullet Train will hit theaters on July 15, 2022.

The school of good and evil is a fantastic game for young adults

The school of good and Evil, by Soman Chainani, published in 2013, is the first in a series of six endearing novels for young adults. Sophie and Agatha are the kind of best friends where opposites attract. Sophie is conventionally beautiful, while Agatha is suspected of being a witch. When they are “brought” from their village to the titular school, they discover that they are destined to become fantasy characters and that the school is divided into “good” and “bad” students. To the surprise of both, Sophie is assigned to the school of evil, while Agatha is assigned to the school of good. This not only tests their friendship, but the very concept of their own identities.

Paul Feig directs, and the film stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie in the lead roles. The impressive cast includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Patti Lupone, and Rachel Bloom. The School of Good and Evilwhich could become the first in a new film franchise, is coming to Netflix in 2022.

The Nightingale is a much appreciated historical fiction novel

This 2015 historical fiction novel by Kristin Hannah sat on various bestseller lists for dozens of weeks and has been translated into 45 languages. Inspired by a true story, The Nightingale It is about two sisters trying to survive the German occupation of France during World War II, each in their own way.

The book is told from the perspective of an unknown narrator, some years in the future, but follows the two sisters as their lives diverge from the start of the war to its end. It is a more sentimental and civil vision of a well-trodden literary and cinematographic territory.

The film version stars real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning. The way of The Nightingale from the novel to the cinema has been bumpy. The pandemic and changes in the ownership of the rights have caused it to be removed from the release calendar on more than one occasion. It is now scheduled to be released in theaters and streaming on Netflix in late 2022.