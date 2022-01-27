The best-selling cars in Europe in 2021

A DIFFICULT YEAR – Due to the known problems due to supply problems and the pandemic, 2021 was a very bad year for the European market of the car. According to the data released by the Jato Dynamics in the 28 markets of the area (EU 25 plus the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland), a drop of 1.6% compared to 2020 and 4.03% compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year.

THE QUEEN IS STILL GOLF – The best-selling car in Europe turned out to be there Volkswagen Golf, which despite marking a -27.9% compared to 2020, was able to find 205,408 new customers. Second place for the Peugeot 208 at 196,869 (-1.1%), third for the Dacia Sandero, which however marks a growth of 16.9%, fourth for the Renault Clio (196,243 cars) and fifth for the Peugeot 2008 (194,653).

VW AND PEUGEOT LEADER – Companies that employ i first two places in the constructors’ ranking, Volkswagen And Peugeot, both were down (-5.6 and -3.1% on 2020), while Toyota, which finished in third place with 706,973 cars, grew by + 9.6%. The excellent performance of Hyundai and Kia, respectively up by +21.4 and + 19.6%, should be noted. Tesla, with 167,969 car, is positioned instead in 21st place.

SMALL AND LARGE SUVS GROW – Despite the availability problems at dealerships, European consumers continued to move from traditional vehicles such as hatchbacks, sedans and minivans, to suv. These vehicles continued to perform well thanks to the arrival of new electrified models. Last year, SUV registrations totaled 5.34 million units, up 11% from 2020.

THE CLASSIFICATION OF SUVs – The ranking of the best-selling SUVs is led by Peugeot 2008, which passed the Renault Captur, which instead excelled in 2020. Peugeot 2008 recorded the largest growth in the market share of any SUV between 2019 and 2021. However, it was not the only SUV to record double-digit growth since 2019: also the Volkswagen T-Cross, Volvo XC40, Toyota RAV4, Kia Niro and Nissan Juke climbed the rankings.

THE HYBRID PLUG-IN AND THE ELECTRIC – Despite poor overall results, the current crisis has created an opportunity for low-emission vehicles. In fact, consumers have increasingly turned their attention to pure electric and plug-in hybrids, allowing the so-called electrified vehicles to reach 2.25 million units, which make up 19% of the market. This is a share very close to diesel, which stopped at 21.7%, therefore destined to be overtaken as early as next year.

THE LEAP OF THE TESLA – As for the electric ones as well Tesla Model 3 confirmed to play a game of its own, doubling its share between 2019 and 2021. Last year, Tesla sold more vehicles than other historic brands such as Land Rover or Jeep, both leaders in the SUV market, and between 2020 and 2021, he overtook Mazda, Mitsubishi, approaching the Mini. Thanks to the success of the Model 3, Tesla’s volume jumped from 29,300 units in 2018 to nearly 168,000 in 2021. The Model 3 was not only the best-selling electric car in Europe, but it secured a place in the top 20 of the overall model ranking. Model 3 sold more than Peugeot 3008, Volkswagen Tiguan and Fiat Panda, reaching the top 10 in 5 countries: Austria (10th), Germany (10th), Norway (1st), Switzerland (1st) and the United Kingdom (2nd position).