The best-selling cars in Europe in October 2021: surprise in first place

It made its debut in 2013 and has enjoyed constant success on the auto market ever since, but before now it has never reached the top of the best-selling car rankings in Europe. What model are we talking about? Of the French Peugeot 2008, which dominates the ranking of the Old Continent in October 2021.

A total of 18,836 units were registered, marking a good + 9% on October 2020 (and even an increase of 33% compared to the same period in 2019). This is how the Peugeot 2008 SUV is for the first time since its launch on the market, the queen of European sales. The supremacy of the Stellantis Group models over Volkswagen in general was grandiose last October.

It must be said that the Peugeot 2008 SUV is nothing new on the market. For this reason, it’s not that easy to explain the sudden surge in sales right now. According to auto industry experts, however, one of the reasons behind this sudden success is related to chip crisis.

A very serious situation that we have already talked about, which is putting a strain on the whole sector, already marked by a deep crisis recorded last year due to Covid and the consequent closures. Semiconductors are missing indispensable for the production of cars, deliveries of new vehicles to customers are delayed. Furthermore, it is such an unpredictable variable that it also creates market results that are difficult to predict.

For example, Volkswagen recorded a 42% decrease in production, and so the Golf moved away from the top ten; same thing that also happened to the Toyota Yaris, which is generally always among the best-selling cars in Europe. The recently refurbished T-Roc is the only one from the Wolfsburg manufacturer that today boasts good sales numbers. Among the models of Stellantis instead that end in the Top 10 there are also Fiat Panda, the usual icon among the favorites in Europe, with Peugeot 208, Fiat 500 and Citroen C3.

The units registered throughout Europe in October 2021, according to the analysis of Jato Dynamics, were 790.652, with a decrease of 30% compared to October 2020 and 34% on October 2019. 46.8% were SUV, the favorites on the market today. As for the types of power supply, hybrid models increase, but 55% remain the cars a gas. However, in the general classification, after Peugeot 2008, in second place, there is Renault Clio and in third Dacia Sandero.