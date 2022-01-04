Business

The best-selling cars in Italy in 2021. The ranking of the year

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 mins ago
0 17 4 minutes read

The month of December 2021 marks another sharp slowdown in the registrations of new cars which reach 86,679 units against 119,454 in December 2020 and translate into a -27.5%. This further monthly collapse brings the total for the year 2021 to quota 1,457,952, i.e. 76,456 more than in 2020 (1,381,496), with a meager percentage increase of 5.53%. The comparison with 2019, the last pre-Covid year, instead records the loss of 460,000 cars sold for 2021, with a sharp -24%.

The chip crisis, the continuing uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the inorganic nature of auto incentives they almost froze the car market which had instead opened in 2021 with good post lockdown recoveries. Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, comments on the balance sheet ending 2021 as follows:

“Unrae reiterates its strong bewilderment at the Institutions’ decision not to assign in the Budget Law the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan. So far, the scarce resources allocated with” stop and go “interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on fleet renewal and emissions reduction.

The absence of an at least medium-term strategy, with an organic intervention plan will make the economic costs of the transition fall on consumers, and the social costs on the workers of a sector that generates a turnover commensurate with 20% of GDP “.

The Top 10 of the best-selling cars

To dominate the absolute ranking of the best-selling new cars in 2021 is once again the Fiat Panda, the historic queen of the Italian market since 2012, followed by the Fiat 500 which is divided between the new electric and the version with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. The Lancia Ypsilon closes the all-Italian podium, while the first of the “non-Stellantis” is the Toyota Yaris.

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda

Fiat 500 Hey Google

Fiat 500

Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti

Lancia Ypsilon

  1. Fiat Panda – 112,298
  2. Fiat 500 – 44,819
  3. Lancia Ypsilon – 43.735
  4. Jeep Renegade – 35,334
  5. Toyota Yaris – 32,634
  6. Fiat 500X – 31,982
  7. Citroen C3 – 31.003
  8. Dacia Sandero – 29,094
  9. Jeep Compass – 28,570
  10. Ford Puma – 28556

Here you will find the absolute Top 50 of 2021, while from the list below you can go directly to rankings by power:

Which feed do you like

Looking at the individual fuel systems, petrol and diesel continue to drop in share and in 2021 they accounted for 29.7% and 22.6% of the market respectively. LPG cars drop less in 2021 and represent a 7.3% slice of registrations, while methane cars drop to 2.1%.

The protagonists are once again the hybrid cars (mild and full) which almost overtake the petrol ones with 29% of the total registrations: within this category we find the mild hybrids at 22.1% and the full hybrids at 6.9%. Plug-in hybrid cars reach a share of 4.7% and electric cars represent 4.6% of annual sales.

Speaking instead of absolute numbers, here’s how the registrations for food throughout 2021:

Petrol cars: 437,731 (-48.7%)
Diesel cars: 333,635 (-56.8%)
LPG cars: 107,819 (-21.2%)
Methane-fueled cars: 31,420 (-18.6%)
Hybrid cars: 427,924 (+ 288.8%)
Plug-in hybrid cars: 69,312 (+ 963.9%)
Electric cars: 67,542 (+ 538.6%)
Hydrogen cars: 10 (-41.2%)

The best-selling petrol cars in 2021

Volkswagen T-Cross - 20,150 euros

Volkswagen T-Cross

  1. Volkswagen T-Cross – 23,773
  2. Citroen C3 – 23,254
  3. Volkswagen T-Roc – 19,339
  4. Opel Corsa – 19192
  5. Fiat Panda – 17,666
  6. Peugeot 208 – 15,891
  7. Volkswagen Polo – 14,961
  8. Toyota Aygo – 13,714
  9. Fiat 500X – 13,269
  10. Jeep Renegade – 12,476

The best-selling diesel cars in 2021

Fiat 500X Hey Google

Fiat 500X

  1. Fiat 500X – 18.710
  2. Jeep Renegade – 16,797
  3. Peugeot 3008 – 15,546
  4. Jeep Compass – 14,653
  5. Peugeot 2008 – 11,268
  6. Fiat Tipo – 11,245
  7. Volkswagen Tiguan – 11,083
  8. Volkswagen T-Roc – 9.002
  9. Audi Q3 – 8840
  10. BMW X1 – 8,473

The best-selling LPG cars in 2021

New Dacia Sandero (2020)

Dacia Sandero

  1. Dacia Sandero – 20,223
  2. Dacia Duster – 18,673
  3. Renault Captur – 12.704
  4. Renault Clio – 10.339
  5. Fiat Panda – 8.530
  6. Lancia Ypsilon – 5.308
  7. Kia Sportage – 4.010
  8. Kia Stonic – 3.718
  9. Kia Picanto – 3.613
  10. Ford Fiesta – 2,551

The best-selling CNG cars in 2021

Seat Arona restyling 2021

Seat Arona

  1. Seat Arona – 5.905
  2. Volkswagen Polo – 5.553
  3. Skoda Kamiq – 4.231
  4. Fiat Panda – 3,486
  5. Volkswagen Up! – 2,675
  6. Seat Ibiza – 2.530
  7. Volkswagen Golf – 2.076
  8. Audi A3 – 1,516
  9. Skoda Octavia – 1.441
  10. Skoda Scala – 632

The best-selling hybrid cars in 2021

Fiat Panda Hybrid

Fiat Panda

  1. Fiat Panda – 82606
  2. Lancia Ypsilon – 37.330
  3. Fiat 500 – 31,686
  4. Toyota Yaris – 28,158
  5. Ford Puma – 22,587
  6. Suzuki Ignis – 14,678
  7. Suzuki Swift – 14,078
  8. Toyota C-HR – 12,790
  9. Hyundai Tucson – 11,636
  10. Toyota RAV4 – 7,999

The best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2021

Jeep Compass restyling

Jeep Compass

  1. Jeep Compass – 8.743
  2. Jeep Renegade – 6.037
  3. Volvo XC40 – 5518
  4. Renault Captur – 4.400
  5. BMW X1 – 3.737
  6. Peugeot 3008 – 3.660
  7. Ford Kuga – 2.703
  8. Audi Q3 – 2.090
  9. MINI Countryman – 1.984
  10. Mercedes A-Class – 1.785

The best-selling electric cars in 2021

Fiat 500 electric

Fiat 500 electric

  1. Fiat 500 – 10,753
  2. smart fortwo – 6.162
  3. Renault Twingo – 5,822
  4. Dacia Spring – 5,496
  5. Tesla Model 3 – 5,047
  6. Renault Zoe – 3.808
  7. Volkswagen ID.3 – 3.440
  8. Peugeot 208 – 2.758
  9. Volkswagen Up! – 2.447
  10. Peugeot 2008 – 2.321

The best-selling hydrogen cars in 2021

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai

  1. Toyota Mirai – 10

The 50 best-selling cars in 2021

  1. Fiat Panda – 112,298
  2. Fiat 500 – 44,819
  3. Lancia Ypsilon – 43.735
  4. Jeep Renegade – 35,334
  5. Toyota Yaris – 32,634
  6. Fiat 500X – 31,982
  7. Citroen C3 – 31.003
  8. Dacia Sandero – 29,094
  9. Jeep Compass – 28,570
  10. Ford Puma – 28556
  11. Volkswagen T-Roc – 28.341
  12. Renault Captur – 28,225
  13. Dacia Duster – 27,077
  14. Renault Clio – 25.737
  15. Peugeot 2008 – 25.505
  16. Opel Corsa – 25,024
  17. Volkswagen T-Cross – 24.009
  18. Peugeot 208 – 23.581
  19. Peugeot 3008 – 20,878
  20. Volkswagen Polo – 20,748
  21. Fiat 500L – 18,296
  22. Fiat Tipo – 16.568
  23. Volkswagen Tiguan – 16,063
  24. Volkswagen Golf – 15,076
  25. Hyundai Tucson – 14,789
  26. Suzuki Ignis – 14,679
  27. Suzuki Swift – 14,078
  28. Citroen C3 Aircross – 14.063
  29. Toyota Aygo – 13,714
  30. Ford Kuga – 13,654
  31. Hyundai i10 – 13,570
  32. BMW X1 – 13,525
  33. Kia Picanto – 13.514
  34. Ford Fiesta – 13,234
  35. Audi Q3 – 13,056
  36. Toyota C-HR – 12,790
  37. Opel Crossland X – 12.749
  38. Ford Ecosport – 11,956
  39. Volvo XC40 – 11.533
  40. BMW 1 Series – 11.200
  41. Nissan Qashqai – 11,032
  42. Mercedes A-Class – 11.016
  43. Audi A3 – 10,822
  44. Volkswagen Up! – 10,773
  45. Kia Sportage – 10,659
  46. Ford Focus – 9.510
  47. MINI Countryman – 9,249
  48. Seat Arona – 9.221
  49. Toyota RAV4 – 8,983
  50. Citroen C1 – 8.520

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 mins ago
0 17 4 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coca Cola wages war on Colombian Indians to stop Coca Pola beer: “Misuse of the brand that confuses consumers”

2 weeks ago

Toyota sees the light at the end of the tunnel – Auto World

November 13, 2021

Unauthorized debit on Postepay: attention, here’s how to solve

November 1, 2021

comments to the draft circular by 7 December

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button