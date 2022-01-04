The best-selling cars in Italy in 2021. The ranking of the year
The month of December 2021 marks another sharp slowdown in the registrations of new cars which reach 86,679 units against 119,454 in December 2020 and translate into a -27.5%. This further monthly collapse brings the total for the year 2021 to quota 1,457,952, i.e. 76,456 more than in 2020 (1,381,496), with a meager percentage increase of 5.53%. The comparison with 2019, the last pre-Covid year, instead records the loss of 460,000 cars sold for 2021, with a sharp -24%.
The chip crisis, the continuing uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the inorganic nature of auto incentives they almost froze the car market which had instead opened in 2021 with good post lockdown recoveries. Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, comments on the balance sheet ending 2021 as follows:
“Unrae reiterates its strong bewilderment at the Institutions’ decision not to assign in the Budget Law the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan. So far, the scarce resources allocated with” stop and go “interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on fleet renewal and emissions reduction.
The absence of an at least medium-term strategy, with an organic intervention plan will make the economic costs of the transition fall on consumers, and the social costs on the workers of a sector that generates a turnover commensurate with 20% of GDP “.
The Top 10 of the best-selling cars
To dominate the absolute ranking of the best-selling new cars in 2021 is once again the Fiat Panda, the historic queen of the Italian market since 2012, followed by the Fiat 500 which is divided between the new electric and the version with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. The Lancia Ypsilon closes the all-Italian podium, while the first of the “non-Stellantis” is the Toyota Yaris.
Here you will find the absolute Top 50 of 2021, while from the list below you can go directly to rankings by power:
Looking at the individual fuel systems, petrol and diesel continue to drop in share and in 2021 they accounted for 29.7% and 22.6% of the market respectively. LPG cars drop less in 2021 and represent a 7.3% slice of registrations, while methane cars drop to 2.1%.
The protagonists are once again the hybrid cars (mild and full) which almost overtake the petrol ones with 29% of the total registrations: within this category we find the mild hybrids at 22.1% and the full hybrids at 6.9%. Plug-in hybrid cars reach a share of 4.7% and electric cars represent 4.6% of annual sales.
Speaking instead of absolute numbers, here’s how the registrations for food throughout 2021:
Petrol cars: 437,731 (-48.7%)
Diesel cars: 333,635 (-56.8%)
LPG cars: 107,819 (-21.2%)
Methane-fueled cars: 31,420 (-18.6%)
Hybrid cars: 427,924 (+ 288.8%)
Plug-in hybrid cars: 69,312 (+ 963.9%)
Electric cars: 67,542 (+ 538.6%)
Hydrogen cars: 10 (-41.2%)
The best-selling petrol cars in 2021
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 23,773
- Citroen C3 – 23,254
- Volkswagen T-Roc – 19,339
- Opel Corsa – 19192
- Fiat Panda – 17,666
- Peugeot 208 – 15,891
- Volkswagen Polo – 14,961
- Toyota Aygo – 13,714
- Fiat 500X – 13,269
- Jeep Renegade – 12,476
The best-selling diesel cars in 2021
- Fiat 500X – 18.710
- Jeep Renegade – 16,797
- Peugeot 3008 – 15,546
- Jeep Compass – 14,653
- Peugeot 2008 – 11,268
- Fiat Tipo – 11,245
- Volkswagen Tiguan – 11,083
- Volkswagen T-Roc – 9.002
- Audi Q3 – 8840
- BMW X1 – 8,473
The best-selling LPG cars in 2021
- Dacia Sandero – 20,223
- Dacia Duster – 18,673
- Renault Captur – 12.704
- Renault Clio – 10.339
- Fiat Panda – 8.530
- Lancia Ypsilon – 5.308
- Kia Sportage – 4.010
- Kia Stonic – 3.718
- Kia Picanto – 3.613
- Ford Fiesta – 2,551
The best-selling CNG cars in 2021
- Seat Arona – 5.905
- Volkswagen Polo – 5.553
- Skoda Kamiq – 4.231
- Fiat Panda – 3,486
- Volkswagen Up! – 2,675
- Seat Ibiza – 2.530
- Volkswagen Golf – 2.076
- Audi A3 – 1,516
- Skoda Octavia – 1.441
- Skoda Scala – 632
The best-selling hybrid cars in 2021
- Fiat Panda – 82606
- Lancia Ypsilon – 37.330
- Fiat 500 – 31,686
- Toyota Yaris – 28,158
- Ford Puma – 22,587
- Suzuki Ignis – 14,678
- Suzuki Swift – 14,078
- Toyota C-HR – 12,790
- Hyundai Tucson – 11,636
- Toyota RAV4 – 7,999
The best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2021
- Jeep Compass – 8.743
- Jeep Renegade – 6.037
- Volvo XC40 – 5518
- Renault Captur – 4.400
- BMW X1 – 3.737
- Peugeot 3008 – 3.660
- Ford Kuga – 2.703
- Audi Q3 – 2.090
- MINI Countryman – 1.984
- Mercedes A-Class – 1.785
The best-selling electric cars in 2021
- Fiat 500 – 10,753
- smart fortwo – 6.162
- Renault Twingo – 5,822
- Dacia Spring – 5,496
- Tesla Model 3 – 5,047
- Renault Zoe – 3.808
- Volkswagen ID.3 – 3.440
- Peugeot 208 – 2.758
- Volkswagen Up! – 2.447
- Peugeot 2008 – 2.321
The best-selling hydrogen cars in 2021
- Toyota Mirai – 10
The 50 best-selling cars in 2021
- Fiat Panda – 112,298
- Fiat 500 – 44,819
- Lancia Ypsilon – 43.735
- Jeep Renegade – 35,334
- Toyota Yaris – 32,634
- Fiat 500X – 31,982
- Citroen C3 – 31.003
- Dacia Sandero – 29,094
- Jeep Compass – 28,570
- Ford Puma – 28556
- Volkswagen T-Roc – 28.341
- Renault Captur – 28,225
- Dacia Duster – 27,077
- Renault Clio – 25.737
- Peugeot 2008 – 25.505
- Opel Corsa – 25,024
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 24.009
- Peugeot 208 – 23.581
- Peugeot 3008 – 20,878
- Volkswagen Polo – 20,748
- Fiat 500L – 18,296
- Fiat Tipo – 16.568
- Volkswagen Tiguan – 16,063
- Volkswagen Golf – 15,076
- Hyundai Tucson – 14,789
- Suzuki Ignis – 14,679
- Suzuki Swift – 14,078
- Citroen C3 Aircross – 14.063
- Toyota Aygo – 13,714
- Ford Kuga – 13,654
- Hyundai i10 – 13,570
- BMW X1 – 13,525
- Kia Picanto – 13.514
- Ford Fiesta – 13,234
- Audi Q3 – 13,056
- Toyota C-HR – 12,790
- Opel Crossland X – 12.749
- Ford Ecosport – 11,956
- Volvo XC40 – 11.533
- BMW 1 Series – 11.200
- Nissan Qashqai – 11,032
- Mercedes A-Class – 11.016
- Audi A3 – 10,822
- Volkswagen Up! – 10,773
- Kia Sportage – 10,659
- Ford Focus – 9.510
- MINI Countryman – 9,249
- Seat Arona – 9.221
- Toyota RAV4 – 8,983
- Citroen C1 – 8.520