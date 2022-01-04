The best-selling cars in Italy in 2021. The ranking of the year

The month of December 2021 marks another sharp slowdown in the registrations of new cars which reach 86,679 units against 119,454 in December 2020 and translate into a -27.5%. This further monthly collapse brings the total for the year 2021 to quota 1,457,952, i.e. 76,456 more than in 2020 (1,381,496), with a meager percentage increase of 5.53%. The comparison with 2019, the last pre-Covid year, instead records the loss of 460,000 cars sold for 2021, with a sharp -24%.

The chip crisis, the continuing uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the inorganic nature of auto incentives they almost froze the car market which had instead opened in 2021 with good post lockdown recoveries. Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, comments on the balance sheet ending 2021 as follows:

“Unrae reiterates its strong bewilderment at the Institutions’ decision not to assign in the Budget Law the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan. So far, the scarce resources allocated with” stop and go “interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on fleet renewal and emissions reduction. The absence of an at least medium-term strategy, with an organic intervention plan will make the economic costs of the transition fall on consumers, and the social costs on the workers of a sector that generates a turnover commensurate with 20% of GDP “.

The Top 10 of the best-selling cars

To dominate the absolute ranking of the best-selling new cars in 2021 is once again the Fiat Panda, the historic queen of the Italian market since 2012, followed by the Fiat 500 which is divided between the new electric and the version with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. The Lancia Ypsilon closes the all-Italian podium, while the first of the “non-Stellantis” is the Toyota Yaris.

Fiat Panda Fiat 500 Lancia Ypsilon

Fiat Panda – 112,298 Fiat 500 – 44,819 Lancia Ypsilon – 43.735 Jeep Renegade – 35,334 Toyota Yaris – 32,634 Fiat 500X – 31,982 Citroen C3 – 31.003 Dacia Sandero – 29,094 Jeep Compass – 28,570 Ford Puma – 28556

Here you will find the absolute Top 50 of 2021, while from the list below you can go directly to rankings by power:

Which feed do you like

Looking at the individual fuel systems, petrol and diesel continue to drop in share and in 2021 they accounted for 29.7% and 22.6% of the market respectively. LPG cars drop less in 2021 and represent a 7.3% slice of registrations, while methane cars drop to 2.1%.

The protagonists are once again the hybrid cars (mild and full) which almost overtake the petrol ones with 29% of the total registrations: within this category we find the mild hybrids at 22.1% and the full hybrids at 6.9%. Plug-in hybrid cars reach a share of 4.7% and electric cars represent 4.6% of annual sales.

Speaking instead of absolute numbers, here’s how the registrations for food throughout 2021:

Petrol cars: 437,731 (-48.7%)

Diesel cars: 333,635 (-56.8%)

LPG cars: 107,819 (-21.2%)

Methane-fueled cars: 31,420 (-18.6%)

Hybrid cars: 427,924 (+ 288.8%)

Plug-in hybrid cars: 69,312 (+ 963.9%)

Electric cars: 67,542 (+ 538.6%)

Hydrogen cars: 10 (-41.2%)

The best-selling petrol cars in 2021

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross – 23,773 Citroen C3 – 23,254 Volkswagen T-Roc – 19,339 Opel Corsa – 19192 Fiat Panda – 17,666 Peugeot 208 – 15,891 Volkswagen Polo – 14,961 Toyota Aygo – 13,714 Fiat 500X – 13,269 Jeep Renegade – 12,476

The best-selling diesel cars in 2021

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X – 18.710 Jeep Renegade – 16,797 Peugeot 3008 – 15,546 Jeep Compass – 14,653 Peugeot 2008 – 11,268 Fiat Tipo – 11,245 Volkswagen Tiguan – 11,083 Volkswagen T-Roc – 9.002 Audi Q3 – 8840 BMW X1 – 8,473

The best-selling LPG cars in 2021

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero – 20,223 Dacia Duster – 18,673 Renault Captur – 12.704 Renault Clio – 10.339 Fiat Panda – 8.530 Lancia Ypsilon – 5.308 Kia Sportage – 4.010 Kia Stonic – 3.718 Kia Picanto – 3.613 Ford Fiesta – 2,551

The best-selling CNG cars in 2021

Seat Arona

Seat Arona – 5.905 Volkswagen Polo – 5.553 Skoda Kamiq – 4.231 Fiat Panda – 3,486 Volkswagen Up! – 2,675 Seat Ibiza – 2.530 Volkswagen Golf – 2.076 Audi A3 – 1,516 Skoda Octavia – 1.441 Skoda Scala – 632

The best-selling hybrid cars in 2021

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda – 82606 Lancia Ypsilon – 37.330 Fiat 500 – 31,686 Toyota Yaris – 28,158 Ford Puma – 22,587 Suzuki Ignis – 14,678 Suzuki Swift – 14,078 Toyota C-HR – 12,790 Hyundai Tucson – 11,636 Toyota RAV4 – 7,999

The best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in 2021

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass – 8.743 Jeep Renegade – 6.037 Volvo XC40 – 5518 Renault Captur – 4.400 BMW X1 – 3.737 Peugeot 3008 – 3.660 Ford Kuga – 2.703 Audi Q3 – 2.090 MINI Countryman – 1.984 Mercedes A-Class – 1.785

The best-selling electric cars in 2021

Fiat 500 electric

Fiat 500 – 10,753 smart fortwo – 6.162 Renault Twingo – 5,822 Dacia Spring – 5,496 Tesla Model 3 – 5,047 Renault Zoe – 3.808 Volkswagen ID.3 – 3.440 Peugeot 208 – 2.758 Volkswagen Up! – 2.447 Peugeot 2008 – 2.321

The best-selling hydrogen cars in 2021

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai – 10

The 50 best-selling cars in 2021