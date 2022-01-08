The best-selling cars in Italy in 2021

THE TOP 50 – The Fiat Panda confirms once again the queen of the Italian market in 2021, in fact 112,298 customers have purchased one. In second place, very detached, the Fiat 500, at an altitude of 44,819, closely followed by the Lancia Ypsilon with 43,735 registrations. The Stellentis group completes its excellent performance by also conquering fourth place in the ranking, thanks to the Jeep Renegade, which in 2021 found 35,334 new customers. Fifth place the Toyota Yaris, with 32,634 cars, sixth for the 500X at an altitude of 31,982, which is just behind the Citroën C3, stopped at 31,003. The Dacia Sandero (29,094) closed the top ten, followed in ninth place by the Jeep Compass (28,570) and the Ford Puma, which stopped at 28,556 cars.

THE MARCHE – According to the data released by UNRAE, the top 50 of registrations is also reflected by the ranking of manufacturers (see the photo gallery), with the first place occupied by Fiat, which delivered 223,567 cars in 2021 (+ 5.78% on 2020), followed by Volkswagen, 126,092 (-1.62% on 2020), and by Toyota with 84,850 overall units (+ 19.21%). The growth of Dacia, 61,696 cars and + 15.51% on 2020, and, above all of Hyundai, which closes 2021 with 45,001 cars (34.78), followed by the “sister” Kia at 43,891 (+23.78) over last year).