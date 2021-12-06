The best-selling cars in Italy in November 2021

The automotive sector is experiencing a period of great difficulty, now this is no secret, we know. The negative situation has been going on for some time, for more than a year, since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Today, the shortage of microchips also aggravates it.

There is a lack of semiconductors essential for the construction of cars, which is why deliveries of new vehicles are delayed and the whole sector is in difficulty. The Italian car market is therefore in continuous crisis, the decline continues, the decline in registrations continues (and we have already talked about it in recent days). In November 2021 there was a drop of 24.6% compared to the same month of 2020, since the beginning of the year there are 400,000 fewer units. This is the scenario, but what are the best-selling cars, the favorite ones of Italians?

In tenth place we find Jeep Renegade2,087 units registered. Model much loved by the public and today even more appreciated thanks to the plug-in engines; the list prices of the car start at 39,150 euros. In ninth place is the big sister Jeep Compass, in the Top Ten with 2,197 registrations. Prices starting from 42,300 euros for the sporty and modern SUV, technological and spacious, suitable for driving in the city and off-road.

We find then Volkswagen T-Roc in eighth place, a successful car that will be presented in its new guise (the manufacturer has in fact made it known that the restyling is imminent). It is the first German car by number of registrations in Italy, with 2,420 units sold in November 2021. List prices start at 25,500 euros. We continue in the Top Ten and find Toyota Yaris Cross in seventh place, this is the brand new hybrid crossover presented just a few weeks ago and already in the standings. The registrations of the car last month were 2,657, the list price starts at 25,400 euros.

Sixth place for Citroen C3, first French in Italy for the number of units sold (2,673 registrations in November 2021). A simple and comfortable car, the best compact city, with a price list of 16,050 euros. Fiat 500 it is the city car par excellence, it loses a few positions but still remains in the Top Ten, in the middle of the ranking, fifth place. Registrations last month were 2,918. List prices from 26,500 euros.

Fourth place for Dacia Sandero, which has long been one of the most successful cars in Italy. Among the most purchased also in November 2021 (2,971 units). Available in petrol or LPG, the prices of the House have always been very competitive, for this model they start at 9,050 euros. Dacia Duster conquers the podium, in third place one of the most loved cars in Italy. One of the best-selling SUVs, with 2,994 registrations last month. The price list starts at 12,950 euros.

In second place we find instead Lancia Ypsilon, with 3,208 units sold in November. Just launched in the ‘trendy’ version in collaboration with Alberta Ferretti, list prices from € 15,300. She is always at the top, the best-seller is once again Fiat Panda, now a classic, with 8,815 registrations last month and prices from 14,000 euros, within everyone’s reach.