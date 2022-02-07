The best-selling diesel cars in Italy in January 2022

We know very well what the situation in the automotive sector is today, hit by an unprecedented crisis since 2020, corresponding to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which blocked the entire market. Today he is still struggling to recover, in fact several other difficulties have added up.

Among these we cannot fail to mention the microchip crisis, and the consequent delays in the production and delivery of new cars. Despite this and although diesel cars are experiencing a decline in sales, they still continue to be a favorite for many customers. In January 2022, registrations of diesel cars in Italy were in all 20,734, equal to 19% market share. But which were the most sold?

The ranking of Italians’ favorite diesel cars

In tenth place of the top ten we find Opel Mokka, with 641 registrations. In the list we find a 110 horsepower 1.5 turbodiesel version, with 6-speed manual gearbox, with list prices starting from 25,200 euros. It follows in ninth place Citroën C3 Aircross, the crossover sold a total of 657 units in January 2022, the range includes a 1.5 BlueHDI with 110 and 120 horses and the list price starts at 22,600 euros. We then find the BMW X1 in eighth place, with a total of 735 units sold in January 2022 in Italy, with diesel engines. 1.5 engine with 116 horsepower and 2.0 with 150 and 190 HP, variants offered with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive xDrive. Prices starting from 33,750 euros.

We come in seventh place in the ranking of the best-selling diesel cars in January in Italy with Volkswagen Tiguan, chosen by 746 customers. In the range there are three different 2.0-liter engines for a power of 122, 150 and 200 horsepower. On sale starting from 35,000 euros. Position number 6 for Jeep Renegade, with 823 registrations in all in the first month of 2022 in Italy. 4-cylinder Multijet 1.6 turbodiesel engine, the same as its sister Compass; list price starting from 28,000 euros.

In the middle of the table, in fifth position, there is Ford Kuga, with 954 diesel units sold last year. Proposed in 7 front-wheel drive configurations, the price list comes with a 120 horsepower 1.5 turbodiesel and prices starting from 29,550 euros. One step away from the podium, in position number 4 in the ranking of the best-selling diesel cars in Italy in January 2022, we find Jeep Compass, with 983 registrations. Sold with a 131 horsepower 1.6 Multijet 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine, front-wheel drive and 6-speed manual gearbox, prices starting at 31,200 euros.

The podium

They earn the podium of the best-selling diesel cars in Italy in January 2022: