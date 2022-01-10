The best-selling electric car in Italy in 2021 is the New Fiat 500



New Fiat 500: the electric generation begins

Born in Turin, made in Italy, a style icon and, with the new electric version, it is also the standard-bearer of sustainable mobility: the New 500 continues to represent the face of Italian mobility. The numbers are not wrong, in the continuous growth of the electric car market, the best-selling in Italy is the Nuova 500 with its 10,753 units registered in 2021, equal to 16% of the full electric market.

A segment that is increasingly successful, that of electric cars, which has more than doubled its volumes compared to the previous year, reaching over 67,000 units. And the Fiat 500, in this scenario, confirms the historic popularity that the iconic model has enjoyed since its origins.

The peculiarities of the electric Fiat 500

The car is designed and built in Turin, in its electric version ideally expresses its uniqueness in the automotive panorama, adding the values ​​of the 100% electric motorization to the unique style of 500, that continues to seduce in every corner of the planet. The new 500 is the transposition of the ‘dolce vita’ and the light-heartedness that the city car continues to represent, now also in its electric version.

The car is already available in Europe, Israel and Brazil and, in 2022, it is also expected to enter Japan. Its compactness hides a range of 320 kilometers (WLTP homologation cycle), able to go far beyond the urban environment. If used with the frequent ‘stop and go’ of urban traffic, the distance can even go up to 460 km, benefiting from the energy recovery action at each braking. The 42 kWh lithium-ion battery recharges quickly, thanks to the 85 kW quick charger: in fact, only 5 minutes of 100 kW direct current charging are enough to obtain 50 kilometers of autonomy, and in 35 minutes the 80% of the traction battery.

Driving pleasure with the electric New 500

His driving pleasure is expressed through three distinct modes: Normal to live an experience similar to that of a car with a traditional combustion engine, Range activates the function that allows you to drive with a single pedal, Sherpa instead aims to minimize energy consumption. The technology is not only manifested by the 100% electric propulsion, the Nuova 500 is also the first city car with level 2 assistance. Acceleration and braking can be expressed autonomously, guaranteeing greater safety in city use where the anti-collision emergency braking intervenes autonomously.

The car boasts the new fifth generation ‘Uconnect’ infotainment system, which takes connectivity to levels never seen before. ‘Hey FIAT’ is the advanced voice recognition system, to communicate with the car. The technologies add up to the possibility of choosing your New 500 from different bodies: Sedan, Cabrio, or 3 + 1 with the “magic door”, to facilitate rear accessibility.

Unpublished financing formulas

The new technological language of the new electric 500 and its values ​​that express a renewed environmental sustainability, become even more accessible thanks to an innovative formula, with which Fiat wants to dispel any doubts in the transition to electric mobility. This is a tailor-made loan, which brings the monthly payment for the purchase of the New 500 electric to only 189 euros, also including the Easy Wallbox domestic column. After 12/24 months the customer can even decide if the electric is suitable for their needs, also having the possibility of exit the loan without any penalty. An unprecedented initiative, with which the Nuova 500 aims to remain at the top of the list of the best-selling electric models in Italy, also for this 2022 that has just begun.