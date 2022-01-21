The best-selling game on PlayStation in 2021 is now Xbox exclusive

With the latest telluric movements at Activision Blizzard, there could be some serious problem with one of the best-selling PlayStation games that seriously risks turning into an Xbox exclusive.

With a timing of applause from the Twitter account of the good Mat Piscatella of NPD, the data relating to the American players arrive. In particular the top 10 and the top 20 of games more sold for the Sony home console. Want to know who is at the top of the list? And above all do you want to have a laugh?

Topping the list of the best-selling game in the United States for the PlayStation console is: Call of Duty Vanguard. Activision Blizzard’s. And if you scroll through the top 20, for example, there are others two games, and again are titles from the Call of Duty series, which rank respectively at third and al sixteenth place. The question now therefore arises spontaneously.

Xbox bought Activision Blizzard for what, and the Kotaku colleagues did the accounts for us, is the equivalent of the gross domestic product of the state of Luxembourg: what’s going to happen to Call of Duty? Will it turn into an Xbox exclusive? Maybe in a timed exclusive?

For Call of Duty it seems the time has come to become an Xbox exclusive

Despite all its ups and downs, Call of Duty, and the numbers published by Mat Piscatella confirm it, is still one of the most played series. Call of Duty Vanguard is in fact not only at the top of the top 10 and the top 20 of PlayStation console games but also obviously at the top of the ranking of best-selling games by platform. Xbox.

Indeed, even if you go to look at the top 20 in December 2021 for Xbox, first and second place are just occupied by Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War while Modern Warfare of 2019 closes in tenth place in the ranking.

These same games are also found in the charts of the Sony platform. The agreement for which the giant Activision Blizzard has turned into yet another jewel in Phil Spencer’s crown has yet to be disclosed in all its details even if we can imagine that it will be similar to the one stipulated when Xbox bought. Zenimax. And then the problem of the eventual is created exclusivity of the products. A very vague statement about the future has been given but many details are missing. And at this point Sony PlayStation is shaking.