the best-selling games throughout 2021, the numbers are incredible – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch it is a successful console on the hardware side, but also on the software level it continues to record record numbers. Now, let’s see the best-selling games throughout 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million

Animal Crossing New Horizons – 37.62 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.40 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 25.80 million

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield – 23.90 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 23.02 million

Super Mario Party – 17.39 million

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.33 million

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl – 13.97 million

Ring Fit Adventure – 13.83 million

One of the most interesting data is that of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The game has been out a few months ago and is already in ninth position of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. This is the Pokémon game (among the remakes) that sold the most at launch. To give you a point of comparison, you need to know that Pokémon Sun and Moon have sold, in total, 14.61 million, so this remake will easily overtake them shortly. Let’s Go’s data is slightly higher, so it too will be overtaken by its rival. Finally, Ahmad reports that the Diamond / Pearl remake is poised to outdo Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire as well.

However, we also mention a few game excluded from the Top 10. On Nintendo Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3 continues to sell well with 11.04 million which brings it one step away from the rankings, but Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury can also boast its success, with 8.85 million. Good start also for Mario Party Superstars at 5.43 million. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD (3.85 million), Metroid Dread (2.74 million), New Pokémon Snap (2.36 million, excluding Japan) and Mario Golf Super Rush (2, 26 million).

In total, the Nintendo Switch has sold 766.41 million games. The number of games / number of consoles ratio is 7.4. In terms of game sales, the best time was October – December 2021, thanks to the launch of Pokémon and various other games.

