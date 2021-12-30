the best-selling indie games in 2021 revealed by an official video – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has posted a video on YouTube that reveals what the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021. You can see the video above and the list below.

Here she is list (in no particular order) of the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021:

Cyber ​​Shadow

Unpacking

Tetris Effect Connected

Stick Fight The Game

Curse of the Dead Gods

Ender Lilies

Doki Doki Literature Club

Spelunky 2

Road 96

Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero

Littlewood

Islanders

Slime Rancher Portable Edition

Eastward

Axiom Verge 2

We specify that the sales data: we only know that these 15 games are the best-selling “indies” of 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. The order is also random: it is not a ranking.

In this list there are – obviously – many names known to the general public. For example, we find Subnautica, a great success on all platforms, in this case also complete with the Below Zero expansion. Then there are games celebrated by critics such as Eastward (review), Axiom Verge 2 (review) and Ender Lilies (review).

Tell us, which of these have you played? Which ones do you still have to recover?