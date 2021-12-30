Tech

the best-selling indie games in 2021 revealed by an official video – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Nintendo has posted a video on YouTube that reveals what the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021. You can see the video above and the list below.

Here she is list (in no particular order) of the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021:

  • Cyber ​​Shadow
  • Unpacking
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Stick Fight The Game
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Ender Lilies
  • Doki Doki Literature Club
  • Spelunky 2
  • Road 96
  • Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero
  • Littlewood
  • Islanders
  • Slime Rancher Portable Edition
  • Eastward
  • Axiom Verge 2

We specify that the sales data: we only know that these 15 games are the best-selling “indies” of 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. The order is also random: it is not a ranking.

In this list there are – obviously – many names known to the general public. For example, we find Subnautica, a great success on all platforms, in this case also complete with the Below Zero expansion. Then there are games celebrated by critics such as Eastward (review), Axiom Verge 2 (review) and Ender Lilies (review).

Tell us, which of these have you played? Which ones do you still have to recover?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Shin Megami Tensei 5, resolution and frame rate in the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice with ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR on PC

November 18, 2021

eight games produced revenues of more than a billion dollars each in 2021 – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button