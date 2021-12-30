the best-selling indie games in 2021 revealed by an official video – Nerd4.life
Nintendo has posted a video on YouTube that reveals what the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021. You can see the video above and the list below.
Here she is list (in no particular order) of the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch in 2021:
- Cyber Shadow
- Unpacking
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Stick Fight The Game
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Ender Lilies
- Doki Doki Literature Club
- Spelunky 2
- Road 96
- Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero
- Littlewood
- Islanders
- Slime Rancher Portable Edition
- Eastward
- Axiom Verge 2
We specify that the sales data: we only know that these 15 games are the best-selling “indies” of 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. The order is also random: it is not a ranking.
In this list there are – obviously – many names known to the general public. For example, we find Subnautica, a great success on all platforms, in this case also complete with the Below Zero expansion. Then there are games celebrated by critics such as Eastward (review), Axiom Verge 2 (review) and Ender Lilies (review).
Tell us, which of these have you played? Which ones do you still have to recover?