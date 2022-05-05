The best-selling JBL headphones on Amazon are 54% off

JBL is one of the leading brands in technology, especially when it comes to sound, with items ranging from soundbars to headphones. So it should come as no surprise that the brand’s best-selling Live 300 Premium Wireless Earbuds were one of the best-selling items on Amazon overall over the Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday weekend 2021.

During those sales, these JBLs were sold for $70 off, and today they’re even cheaper, over $80 off.

At 54% off and currently available in four colors, the JBL Live 300 Premium Wireless Headphones are affordable and well-designed.

The JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless headphones in blue are the ones with the biggest discount. But you can also buy them in black, white and purple. Photo: amazon.com

Despite being so small, they deliver powerful JBL signature sound and offer up to six hours of playtime on a single battery charge. When you need more battery life, simply pop them into the charging case for up to 14 hours of extra playtime. In fact, just 10 minutes of recharging will give you an hour of battery life.

However, some of the most impressive features are its Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies. The first allows you to go from a mode of total musical immersion to one in which you listen to what is around you. The latter allows you to talk to friends without having to take off your headphones and thus be able to hear everything they say. To activate these features, just slide your finger on the earpiece.

The JBL LIVE 300TWS headphones connect via bluetooth and have a ‘hands-free’ function. (Photo: Amazon.com)

Finally, these headphones have a hands-free function and full access through touch controls, which allows you to control them without having to touch the phone or remove them from your ears.

They’re also sweat and waterproof, completely wireless, quickly pair with other devices, and compatible with voice assistants.

More than 5,000 buyers praise these powerful yet affordable headphones; one of them says about them that they are “better than the rest”.

“JBL knocked it out of the ballpark with these headphones,” writes one user who gave it five stars. “The basses are powerful, clear and with a slight reverberation that does not produce distortions. The lows don’t overshadow the mids and the highs and mids are crisp and precise.”

The same user even adds that with these headphones you can “hear all the subtle details that you didn’t even know existed.”

