The best series and movies that have been released this year (and where to watch them)

Although we are only halfway through the year, many series and movies have already stood out and have become the best of the best of 2022 since their premiere. New series, new seasons and a lot of cinema that we have seen and loved from the first minute.

we review the best premieres of series and movies so far in 2022 so you know what to see (and where) at a glance.

The best series of 2022

station eleven

There are series that arrive quietly, little by little but getting everyone to end up talking about it through word of mouth. It is the case of Station Elevena wonderful miniseries that they already say is “ HBO’s latest hidden gem ”. Set in a post apocalyptic world after the arrival of a virus and with Mackenzie Davis as the lead, this sci-fi series is a mustWith all the letters.

You may watch it on HBO Max .

The Bridgertons





Impossible to ignore the success (again) of The Bridgertons which premiered its second season this year. Based this time on the viscount who loved me by Julia Quinn and with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as protagonists. More feminist and diverse It is one of the best series on Netflix.

You may watch it on netflix .

The Viscount Who Loved Me [Español]

moon knight

Oscar Issac gets into the role of Marc Spector and Steven Grant to become moon knight in all its glory. The complicated staging is perfectly maintained thanks to a great job of the actor and a fascinating story in which mental problems will play a fundamental role.

You may watch it on Disney+ .

stranger things





The final stretch of the series is approaching and the fourth season is being a success because Netflix always manages to hit the mark with stranger things. A very careful production, a wonderful cast, very elaborate special effects and a touch of nostalgia of those who conquer.

You may watch it on netflix .

Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan put themselves in the shoes of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee so we could all see how the first viral sex video in history unfolded. Besides them, in Pam & Tommy we find a more than successful Seth Rogen and stars like Taylor Schilling and Nick Offerman.

You may watch it on Disney+ .

Separation





Set in Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level, Separation it is a science fiction series that is one more example that Apple TV + knows what it is doing. Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette among others have put themselves under the baton of Dan Erickson to offer us a complete series.

You may watch it on Apple TV+ .

rape

The creators of Iron They arrive to do it again, a thriller set this time in Galicia, specifically Cedeira, a small town in A Coruña. Javier Cámara and Mónica López as protagonists absolutes of this intense story about a murder in a town where nothing ever happens.

The best movies of 2022

batman

Robert Pattinson has become the closest Batman to the comics that has been seen in recent years. Dark, taciturn and detective like no other, has found an ideal partner in Zoë Kravitz who plays the role of Selina Kyle in what, hopefully, is the first of many more in the new DC franchise.

You may see it now on HBO Max .

Net

It has not needed to be released in theaters to catapult to the top of any 2022 hit list. A fresh, funny, intelligent animation film and with which we have felt identified which hides much more than it might seem a priori.

You may see it now on Disney +

Top Gun: Maverick

The sequel to The movie that made Tom Cruise famous has returned as the blockbuster everyone is talking about. An epic movie of impossible flights in which the actor once again demonstrates that his thing is to make action movies that sweep the box office. With Jennifer Connelly and without Kelly McGillis, this film is an essential of 2022 that has not been lacking a controversy that could even withdraw it from theaters .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new installment of Marvel is just what its name promises, a blessed madness. B.enendict Cumberbatch dons the suit of Doctor Steven Strange again and brings us even closer to the multiverse thanks to a new character, América Chávez, played by the young Xochitl Gomez. A movie much closer to the comics and that without a doubt is fundamental in this new stage of the UCM.

Licorice Pizza

We travel back to the 70’s with Paul Thomas Anderson who has masterfully directed Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour’s son), Alana Haim and Bradley Cooper. A story of love, friendship and life with a wonderful wardrobe and a story that hooks.

